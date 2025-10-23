We're planning an update on October 23. There will be no downtime, and gameplay and matchmaking will not be affected during the update. If you encounter any issues after the update, try restarting the game to complete the update. If your game client is out of date, you'll need to update to the latest version to log in.● Billy's PlaygroundEvent Time: 10/23 - 12/3Event Details: Log in and accumulate match time to complete weekly missions and earn "SAW Coins" for free, which can be exchanged for SAW Ops Bundle contents.Event Rewards: Operators have a chance to exchange for the complete bundle contents for free; Main Rewards: Operator Appearance D-wolf - SAW; Firearm Appearance KC-17 - SAWImportant Notes: All event rewards and SAW Ops Bundle items will be delivered via in-game mail. Please check your mailbox to claim them. During the early stages of the event, some players may see an "Preparing App" message due to network issues, which may prevent entry into the event. If this happens, please try logging back into the game.● Halloween LoginEvent Time: 10/23 - 12/3Event Details: Simply log in for free weapon appearances!Event Rewards: M7 Battle Rifle - Trickster.●Event PassEvent Time: 10/23 - 11/17Event Details: During the event, accumulate match time in Operations mode or a certain number of matches in Warfare mode to earn event points and claim tons of rewards!Event Rewards: Massive amounts of Armament Vouchers and AK-12 Assault Rifle - Day of the Dead.●Candy ShopHow to claim: Use Candy Tokens to exchange for tons of rewards!Event Rewards: Massive amounts of Armament Vouchers, Appearance rewards, and P90 - Halloween.●Spooky Masquerade ChallengeEvent Time: 10/23 - 11/17Event Details: Enjoy three consecutive weeks of event modes, each featuring a specific weapon type: melee, shotgun, and sniper.Play the event modes to earn tons of Candy Tokens and other rewards!Event Rewards: Massive amounts of Armament Vouchers, Appearance rewards, and Vehicle Appearance: Type 15 Tank - Graffiti, etc.●I Saw Billy-WolfEvent Time: 10/23 - 11/17Event Rules: During the event, toolboxes in Operations maps have a chance to contain the SAW collab collectible Billy-Wolf!●Lucky RattyEvent Time: 10/23 - 11/6Event Rules: During the event, Rocket Rats in Operations maps have a chance to drop Lucky Wood Carvings!Event Rewards: Armament Voucher x5, Spray Paint: Wishing for Red, massive amounts of Candy Tokens.Event Time: 10/24 - 10/30Rewards: Random Keycard Copy Pack and Advanced Electronic Product Lucky Pack.●Luck's FavorsEvent Time: 10/24 - 10/30Rewards: Random Keycard Copy Pack and Advanced Electronic Product Lucky Pack.●Warfare Weekly SuppliesEvent Time: 10/24 - 10/30Play matches to earn Premium Weapon EXP Tokens, Intermediate Weapon EXP Tokens, Warfare 2x EXP Cards (1 Match), and Avatar - D-wolf Lost.●Operations Weekly SuppliesEvent Time: 10/24 - 10/30Play matches to earn Standard Gear Tickets, Elite Gear Tickets, and Avatar - D-wolf Lost.●Expert ChoiceEvent Time: 10/24 - 10/30Event Rewards: AK-12 Assault Rifle, Advanced Electronic Product Lucky Pack, Intermediate Weapon EXP Token, Premium Weapon EXP Token, Armament Voucher.Event Time: 10/24 - 11/20Bundle Includes: Mobile Squad series weapon appearances (M7, SR-25, SMG-45), Charm, Avatar, Calling Card, and Spray Paint.Pack Price: Price as shown in-game.Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (UTC), Zero Dam (Normal) - Solo Queue will be live on PC, Mobile, and Console. Layali Grove - Normal hours have also been adjusted, with the updated schedule shown in the image.Fault- Attack And Defend & Victory Unite;●Defender's insertion point adjusted backwards for the first deployment;●Objective defender's respawn point adjusted backwards along the wings;●Added protective parameters for the attacker in the side wing;●When the Attacker's Troop Force is at 200 on PC or 150 on mobile, another FSV Wheeled Tank Destroyer will be available.Operator - TempestAll Modes:● Emergency Evasion Device: Duration decreased: 25s → 20s;Operations:● Emergency Evasion Device: Self-rescue time adjustment: After each self-rescue, the next self-rescue time increases by 1 second, up to a maximum of 15 seconds.Operator - RaptorAll Modes:● Silver Wing: Slightly increased hitbox and reduced HP; now only takes one shot to destroy.● Wing Cam: Enemy destruction timing moved up: from start of fourth scan → start of third scan; reduced HP, now only takes one shot to destroy.Warfare:● Silver Wing warning range: 30m → 90m;● EMP Grenade starting quantity: 2 → 1.Operator - LunaWarfare:● Volt Arrow: Damage radius: 5m → 4m;● Volt Arrow: Maximum quantity: 3 → 2.Operations:● Volt Arrow: Cooldown: 40s → 50s;Operator - SinevaOperations:● EOD Set damage reduction logic optimized:○ Fixed damage reduction: 30% → 10%.Reduced ballistic vest durability consumption; 50% less durability loss while EOD Set is active. After this adjustment, Sineva with high-level ballistic vests and active EOD Set will have stronger defense. However, defense will drop significantly with ballistic vest levels much lower than the bullet tier or without a ballistic vest.● Shield turn speed interference: When EOD Set is active and hit by operator equipment/items/blinding flashlight, shield view turn speed will be slowed, making it easier to land hits.● EOD Set sustained equipment adjustment: Changed from 50% reduced base stamina recovery after carrying shield for 90 seconds to 100% reduced base stamina recovery and 30% reduced movement speed after carrying shield for 90 seconds. (Stamina recovery from Black Site and injectors unaffected)M1A4 Battle Tank:● Minor increase to 120mm High-Explosive Shell turret rotation speed;● Minor decrease to 120mm APFSDS turret rotation speed;● 120mm Armor-Piercing Shell firing interval: 4s → 3.7s;LAV-G1 IFV:● Minor increase to High-Explosive Shell turret rotation speed; direct hit damage: 70/64/60 → 100/75/60; damage falloff distance: 100m/150m → 75m/125m;● Fin-Stabilized Armor Penetration Round: Direct hit damage beyond 200m: 100 → 90.● Canister Round firing interval: 0.55s → 0.4s; significantly improved projectile grouping, individual projectile damage: 16 → 12, damage falloff multiplier adjusted to 75/125m → 0.6/0.45x.LAV-AA:● Extended 20mm Anti-Aircraft Autocannon overheat time, range increased from 600m to 700m, damage against characters: 7 → 5;● Extended 30mm Anti-Aircraft Autocannon overheat time, damage against characters: 20 → 25;● Slightly reduced Surface-to-Air Missile lock-on duration.Assault Boat:● Weapon Station - TV Missile: Basic ammo: 1 → 2.● Base splash damage to characters: 75 → 100, minimum splash damage increased to 80.All ModesAS Val Assassin Premium Barrel● Burst interval: 0.16s → 0.14s.M249● Improved firing weapon stability.S12K ShotgunBasic Handling: 49 → 55;Warfare● MK47 Assault Rifle:Improved MK47 Assault Rifle recoil control modification benefits.● AS Val Assault Rifle:Damage: 20 → 21;AS Val Assassin Premium Barrel: Arm damage 20 → 26;OperationsMK47● Damage: 40 → 42;● MK47 Ember Barrel: 44 → 45, muzzle velocity: 685m/s → 700m/s;● MK47 Battle Barrel: 44 → 46, Armor Penetration: 46 → 47;AS Val● Damage falloff: 27m/54m: 0.85x/0.7x → 27m/54m: 0.9x/0.8x.● AS Val Assassin Premium Barrel: Abdomen damage multiplier: 0.9 → 1; limb damage multiplier: 0.5 → 0.6; damage falloff distance: 30m/45m → 40m/60m;M250● Headshot Multiplier: 1.6 → 1.82;QCQ171● Newtype Rapid Bolt: Handling: 0 → 4;● Newtype Stable Bolt: Handling: -4 → 0;AK-12● Damage: 29 → 30, Armor Penetration: 41 → 42;S12K Shotgun:● S12K Bump Stock: Control: -6 → 4; Hip Fire Accuracy: -16 → 16; Handling: 0 → 4.● S12K Breakthrough Long Barrel Combo: Recoil Control: 15 → 7;● S12K Defender Short Barrel Set: Recoil Control: 15 → 7;Shotgun Cannon Muzzle Brake:● Recoil Control: 20 → 12;Shotgun Echo Suppressor:● Handling: -8 → -4;Shotgun Vortex Choke:● Recoil Control: 15 → 7;Pistol damage against enemy soldiers significantly increased● Against Common Soldier, Rocketeer, Sniper: Headshot damage multiplier: 1.8 → 4.5; torso damage multiplier: 1 → 4; limb damage multiplier: 1 → 5.5;● Against Flamethrower: Headshot damage multiplier: 1.7 → 3;● Against Machine Gunner: Headshot damage multiplier: 2 → 3.3.● Fixed an issue where the button wouldn't show up after setting a custom Mantle key.● Fixed an issue where getting hit by Raptor's UAVs caused abnormal damage.● Fixed an issue where Hackclaw - Wiš'adel had abnormal deployment time when using Flash Drones.● Fixed abnormal sound effects when some throwable items exploded underwater.● Fixed occasional Warfare match crashes.● Fixed an issue where Stinger's Hive-Tech Pistol could gain damage reduction effects.● Fixed an issue where bosses in Operation Starslayer & Operation Ravenhunter behaved abnormally.● Fixed an issue where Layali Grove wildfire sound effects weren't affected by helmet noise reduction.Delta Force Team