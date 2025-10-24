The time has come at last! After two years of making this game the best, we’re reaching a summit that seemed to be far away: our Early Access release!

Here's what you can expect in this release:

Two different biomes with new mechanics and secrets!

Our unique take on a sanity system where collectin Eyes makes the game harder and spookier

More cryptids with 3 different levels of difficulty depending on your Eyes.

A whole batch of items that you can combine for some wild combos.

Gruesome bosses to challenge your skills on your way to the top.

Secret puzzles that unlock memories and reward some funky items

We want to thank everybody who has supported us in our way to this goal! There is still a long road ahead but will post our full Roadmap soon. Let us know what you though of our game in the comments below and follow us for more updates on the game.