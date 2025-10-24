[New & Returning] Supporting Your Adventure,
Every Step of the Way!
Grab special items to start your adventure,
whether you're new or returning.
- Oct 24, 2025 (Fri) 00:00 - Feb 25, 2026 (Wed) 23:59 (UTC)
New Adventurer?
Adventurers logging in within 60 days (1440 hours) of creating a Family.
* New Adventurer benefits last 60 days after creating your secondary password.
Returning Adventurer?
Adventurers who haven’t logged in to the game for at least 30 days (720 hours) and haven’t used the Web Central Market (Black Desert+/official website) for at least 30 days
* Returning Adventurer benefits last for 30 days after logging in with the above conditions met.
※You can check the benefit periods for New and Returning Adventurers via the Black Spirit window at the top left of the screen.
|[New Adventurers] Leveling Supplies
|[New Adventurer – Week 1] Season Character Level Up Supplies!
[Day 1] [Event] New Adventure Box
[Day 2] Marsh's Artifact - Extra AP Against Monsters
[Day 3] Marsh's Artifact - Extra AP Against Monsters
[Day 4] Apparel 50% DC Coupon
[Day 5] Combat & Skill EXP 300% Scroll (60 min) x10
[Day 6] Contract: [Storage Maid] Fairy Irene
|IMG
[Day 7] 8,000 Loyalties
|[Event] New Adventure Box
|Open to get all of the following
|
Inventory +16 Expansion Coupon
|
Elion's Blessing x5
|
[Event] [Pet] Kuku
|
Brady's Nutritious Feed x10
Item Collection Increase Scroll x10
|[New Adventurer - Week 2] Time to Pump Those Numbers! Reach for DEC (X) Tuvala Gear.
[Day 8] 50% Discount Coupon
[Day 9] Radiant Fairy Wings (Aloof Laila)
[Day 10] Theiah's Orb x5
[Day 11] Ancient Magic Crystal of Crimson Flame - Power
[Day 12] Artisan's Memory x10
[Day 13] DEC (X) Tuvala Weapon Enhancement Kit
[Day 14] [Event] Supreme Old Moon Scroll x5
|DEC (X) Tuvala Weapon Enhancement Kit
|Open to get all of the following
|
Cron Stone x500
|
Valks' Cry x30
Memory Fragment x50
|[New Adventurer - Week 3] Enhance Your Accessories & Defense Gear to DEC (X) And Head to New Monster Zones!
[Day 15] DEC (X) Tuvala Accessory Enhancement Kit
[Day 16] Value Pack (7 Days)
* Applied immediately upon acquisition
[Day 17] Elion's Tear x10
[Day 18] Cup Crafting Box
[Day 19] Function 20% Discount Coupon
[Day 20] DEC (X) Tuvala Def. Gear Enhancement Kit
[Day 21] [Pet] Haetae (Tier 3)
|DEC (X) Tuvala Accessory Enhancement Kit
|Open to get all of the following
|
Essence of Dawn x30
BON Dawn Crystal - All AP
|Cup Crafting Box
|Open to get all of the following
|
Shard of the Furious Night x20
|
Shard of the Drained Night x20
|
Shard of the Tearful Night x20
|
Heart of the Arid Forest x20
Magical Shard
x20
|DEC (X) Tuvala Def. Gear Enhancement Kit
|Open to get all of the following
|
Concentrated Magical Black Stone x100
|
Advice of Valks (+150)
|
Valks’ Cry x30
|
Memory Fragment x50
Cron Stone x500
|[Returning Adventurers] Leveling Supplies
|[Returning Adventurer - Week 1] Return to Adventure with New Supplies!
[Day 1]
Value Pack (3 Days)
* Applied immediately upon acquisition
[Day 2] Item Collection Increase Scroll: Advanced x5
[Day 3] Secret Book of Florin x5
[Day 4] Combat & Skill EXP 300% Scroll (60 min) x5
[Day 5] 30% Discount Coupon
[Day 6] 3,000 Loyalties
[Day 7] [Event] Enhancement Help Kit V
|[Returning Adventurer - Week 2] Take a Step Further to Become Stronger.
[Day 8] Apparel 50% DC Coupon
[Day 9] Advice of Valks (+80) x2
[Day 10] High-quality Perfume Box x3
[Day 11] [Event] Supreme Old Moon Scroll x5
[Day 12] Ellie's Magical Elixir
[Day 13] Cup Crafting Box
[Day 14] Advice of Valks (+100)
[Day 15] [Event] Dreaming of Adventures Box
Learn More!
Changed files in this update