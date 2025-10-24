 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20521931
We have upgraded our leaderboard infrastructure to support the ability to collect and showcase a lot more stats. We can now track a massive number of stats and many are now visible on the GONE Fishing Website (Sign in with steam to see your personal stats!) gonefishing.gg .

  • Fixed Dupe where players could drop clam while placing it to cause it to dupe.

  • Fixed Visual bug where dropping the tentacle item while placing tunnel would not remove the placing blueprint for the tunnel

  • Fixed Major bug where loading into saves would duplicate clams, after loading into saves more then a few times this would result in big performance drops and even crashes.

  • Added 10 more backgrounds for loading screen

  • Fixed an issue where players could dupe some stuff (i dont remeber what i fixed but it was some sort of dup bug lol)

  • New hat

