We have upgraded our leaderboard infrastructure to support the ability to collect and showcase a lot more stats. We can now track a massive number of stats and many are now visible on the GONE Fishing Website (Sign in with steam to see your personal stats!) gonefishing.gg .

Fixed Dupe where players could drop clam while placing it to cause it to dupe.

Fixed Visual bug where dropping the tentacle item while placing tunnel would not remove the placing blueprint for the tunnel

Fixed Major bug where loading into saves would duplicate clams, after loading into saves more then a few times this would result in big performance drops and even crashes.

Added 10 more backgrounds for loading screen