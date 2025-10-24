 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20521917 Edited 24 October 2025 – 02:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Vertical Velocity – Patch Update

  • Gameplay & Level Fixes
  • Adjusted the elevator timing in the Forest section.
  • Fixed synchronized geysers so they now trigger with proper variation.
  • Extended the Lava Boss sequence to ensure it continues after the player’s death.
  • Corrected right-side obstacle placement in Forest 4.
  • Fixed a texture alignment issue near the sunflower in one of the Core levels.


Audio Improvements

  • Added a button hover sound effect for all UI interactions.
  • Resolved an issue where music did not loop properly in the Forest section.
  • Fixed a bug where music failed to load correctly after loading from a save.
  • Audio settings now persist correctly between scenes and save when exiting the game.
  • Expanded the in-game music playlist with additional tracks.


Visual & UI Updates

  • Updated the title screen for a more appealing presentation.

Changed files in this update

