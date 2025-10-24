- Gameplay & Level Fixes
- Adjusted the elevator timing in the Forest section.
- Fixed synchronized geysers so they now trigger with proper variation.
- Extended the Lava Boss sequence to ensure it continues after the player’s death.
- Corrected right-side obstacle placement in Forest 4.
- Fixed a texture alignment issue near the sunflower in one of the Core levels.
Audio Improvements
- Added a button hover sound effect for all UI interactions.
- Resolved an issue where music did not loop properly in the Forest section.
- Fixed a bug where music failed to load correctly after loading from a save.
- Audio settings now persist correctly between scenes and save when exiting the game.
- Expanded the in-game music playlist with additional tracks.
Visual & UI Updates
- Updated the title screen for a more appealing presentation.
Changed files in this update