A new season of Arena of Solare has begun!

A new Arena of Solare season is just around the corner. This time, we've revamped the scoring system to better differentiate ranks based on Arena points, introduced a new battlefield, and made balance changes to certain equipment.

On top of that, rewards for matches above the Shining Spear emblem have been upgraded, and a new victory pose feature has been added to make your wins feel even more rewarding. We hope you'll dive into the new Arena of Solare season and enjoy all the new updates.

New Season Period Oct 23, 2025 (Thu) after maintenance - Nov 27, 2025 (Thu) before maintenance



Ranked Match Mon-Fri:

[NA] 16:00 - 00:00 PDT

[EU] 17:00 - 01:00 CEST Sat-Sun:

[NA] 12:00 - 00:00 PDT

[EU] 13:00 - 01:00 CEST

Practice Match Mon-Fri:

[NA] 11:00 - 2:00 PDT

[EU] 12:00 - 3:00 CEST Sat-Sun:

[NA] 11:00 - 2:00 PDT

[EU] 12:00 - 3:00 CEST

- Changed the scoring rules for Arena of Solare.

- Changed the starting points according to last season's emblem.

Previous Season Emblem New Season Starting Score Radiant Spear (2,101 to 2,400) to Solare Incarnate (2,401+) Dawn Spear I (1,201) Twilight Spear (1,801 to 2,100) Skilled Soldier IV (1,101) Shining Spear (1,501 to 1,800) Skilled Soldier IV (1,101) Dawn Spear (1,201 to 1,500) Skilled Soldier I (801) Skilled Soldier (801 to 1,200) Apprentice Soldier IV (701) Beginner Soldier to Apprentice Soldier (up to 800) Apprentice Soldier IV (701) No play record Apprentice Soldier IV (701)

- Adjusted the available Magic Crystals and gear that can be equipped in the Arena of Solare.



Arena of Solare) Magic Crystals Added Equipment Slot Magic Crystal Stats Main Weapon

Secrua's Wave Crystal Extra AP Against Adventurers +1

Max HP +250 Sub-weapon

Corrupted Light Crystal All AP +2

Critical Hit Extra Damage +11% Sub-weapon

Crystal of Sacred Darkness All AP +3

Back, Down, and Air Attack Extra Damage +12% Awakening Weapon

Glorious Crystal of Gallantry - Resolute Extra AP Against Adventurers +2

All Accuracy +27

Max HP +250

Arena of Solare) Magic Crystals Changed Equipment Slot Magic Crystal Stats Main Weapon

Secrua's Flaming Crystal (Adjusted) All Special Attack Extra Damage +7.5% → +5%

(Removed) All Damage Reduction -5

(Removed) All Evasion -8 Sub-weapon

Missing Captain's Crystal - Sail (Adjusted) Max Stamina +150 → +200

(Added) Movement Speed +2.5%

(Removed) Max HP +350 Awakening Weapon

Pilgrim's Crystal: Providence (Adjusted) Max HP +150 → +250

(Added) HP Recovery +50

(Removed) Max Stamina +250

Arena of Solare) Magic Crystals Removed Equipment Slot Magic Crystal Stats Main Weapon

Visionary Crystal of Elkarr All Accuracy +30 Sub-weapon

Corrupted Magic Crystal Critical Hit Damage +10%

All AP +2

All Damage Reduction -2



* 2 Crystal Set Effect

Critical Hit Damage +2% Awakening & Sub-weapon

Ultimate Combined Magic Crystal - Macalod All AP +3

Max Stamina +30

Combat EXP +3%



* 2 Crystal Set Effects

All AP +5

Max Stamina +100

All Accuracy +4



* 4 Crystal Set Effects

All AP +5

Max Stamina +100

All Accuracy +4

Combat EXP +5% Awakening & Sub-weapon

Ultimate Combined Magic Crystal - Hoom All Accuracy +2

All Damage Reduction +3

All Evasion +5

Max HP +75

All Resistance +1%



* 2 Crystal Set Effects

All Damage Reduction +5

Max HP +150

All Evasion +4



* 4 Crystal Set Effects

All Damage Reduction +5

Max HP +150

All Evasion +4

All Accuracy +3

All Resistance +3%

Arena of Solare) Gear Added Equipment Slot Accessory Stats Earring

Resolute Earring - Max HP Max HP +250

Arena of Solare) Gear Removed Equipment Slot Accessory Stats Earring

Resolute Earring - Black Spirit's Rage Displayed AP +15

Accuracy +10

Self-obtainable Black Spirit's Rage +10%

Arena of Solare) Gear Added Equipment Slot Accessory Stats Earring

Resolute Earring - Black Spirit's Rage Recovery Displayed AP +12 → +15

Black Spirit's Rage Recovery per 10 sec: 0.5% → 0.3%

- Added a feature that lets you perform a victory pose after winning an Arena of Solare match.



Forward Sweep



Graduation!



Ride Board



Olun's Valley

Kermelun Wilds

Gyfin Rhasia Temple (Upper)

Neftak Outpost



Increased the victory and defeat rewards for matches starting from Shining Spear Emblem (1,501 points).

Match Result Rewards (Before) Rewards (After) Victory

Exultant Solare Box (contains Gold Bar 1,000G x1)

Seal of Solare x50

Elated Solare Box (contains Gold Bar 1,000G x2)

Seal of Solare x50 Defeat

Rallying Solare Box (contains Gold Bar 100G x6)

Seal of Solare x30

Courageous Solare Box (contains Gold Bar 1,000G x1)

Seal of Solare x30

New Ranked Match Victory Rewards!

Arena of Solare Challenges Available Now.

Seek out the newly added Challenges under “Challenge (Y) - Goal” in-game.

Preview the New Social Action - [Dance] Pikki Pikki! Reward Win 10 Ranked Matches Cron Stone x500 Win 20 Ranked Matches Cron Stone x700 Win 30 Ranked Matches Cron Stone x1000 Win 50 Ranked Matches Cron Stone x1500 Win 100 Ranked Matches Cron Stone x2000 Win 150 Ranked Matches Cron Stone x3000 Win 200 Ranked Matches Cron Stone x4000 Win 300 Ranked Matches Cron Stone x5000 Win 400 Ranked Matches Cron Stone x7000 Win 500 Ranked Matches Cron Stone x10000 Win 1000 Ranked Matches Cron Stone x20000 Win 2000 Ranked Matches Cron Stone x30000

Play Solare ranked matches and complete the [color=#e8c500]Solare Pass[/color].

[color=#e8c500][Solare Pass][/color] Path to the Throne

Solare Special Pass & Points Acquistion Period

Oct 23, 2025 (Thu) after maintenance - Nov 27, 2025 (Thu) before maintenance



Solare Special Pass Reward Collection Period

Oct 23, 2025 (Thu) after maintenance - Dec 4, 2025 (Thu) before maintenance



New Arena of Solare Season

Brings Solare Special & Pass

Take on ranked matches in the Arena of Solare and rack up Pass Points.

Every milestone delivers unique Solare Special rewards!

Ranked Win Ranked Draw Ranked Loss 5 points 3 points 2 points

[color=#fffa1e]Traces of Thunderbolt[/color] and Power Buffs

via Solare Special Rewards

Solare Special Pass Additional benefits

with the Solare Special Pass!



Solare Special Pass!

1,900 Pearls



Solare Special & Pass Rewards

Pass Points Base Rewards Extra Reward 2

Item Collection Increase Scroll x5

[Solare] Seal of the Sun x2 5

[Event] Enhancement Help Kit II

[Event] Enhancement Help Kit V 10

Cron Stone x100

[Solare] Seal of the Sun x1 15

Choose Your Glorious Buff Box

Choose Your Glorious Buff Box 20

Black Spirit Essence x2

[Solare] Seal of the Sun x1 25

Cron Stone x100

Supreme Old Moon Box 30

Old Moon Fortune Scroll Box

[Solare] Seal of the Sun x1 35

Choose Your Glorious Buff Box

Choose Your Glorious Buff Box 40

Cron Stone x100

[Solare] Seal of the Sun x1 45

Memory Fragment x30

Choose Your Glorious Buff Box 50

Choose Your Combat/Life Scroll Box

[Solare] Seal of the Sun x1 55

Cron Stone x100

Advice of Valks (+150) 60

[Event] Enhancement Help Kit III

[Event] Choose Your Premium Outfit Box 70

Radiant Solare Special Box

Dazzling Solare Special Box

You can earn [Solare] Seals of the Sun on an ongoing basis through the regularly held Solare Special Pass.



TIP

The Arena of Solare Victory Pose feature has been added with the Oct 23 (Thu) update.



You can now choose from a variety of Social Actions, including Dances, to customize your own unique victory pose.



- For more information, please go to [Update Details - October 23, 2025].

Preview the New Social Action - [Dance] Pikki Pikki!

‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ◆ Adjusted the points gained or lost per win/loss in a match: 25 points → 20 points‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ◇ Changed the maximum and minimum points gained or lost per match according to the results: 35/15 points → 28/12 points‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ◆ Adjusted the points earned for a win during placement matches: 60 points → 36 points‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ◆ Changed the win streak bonus to be awarded at 2/4/8 consecutive wins instead of 3/4/11.‎‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ◇ Adjusted the win streak bonus points to 2/5/8 points at each respective streak milestone.* Due to changes in Magic Crystals and gear, any previously set Arena of Solare Exclusive Gear has been reset."Set Victory Pose" is available next to "Set Gear" in the Arena of Solare UI.Victory poses are displayed only after all rounds end with a final victory and do not trigger in case of a draw.The following Social Actions cannot be selected as a victory pose:Changed the battlefields with the start of the new season.The new season will take place across four battlefields, including Olun's Valley, Kermelun Wilds, and Gyfin Rhasia Temple (Upper).Match rewards below this emblem remain unchanged.All past ranked match victories since Aug 17, 2022 (Wed) count.Click the Special Pass icon on the top right of your screen to open the Solare Special UI.Purchase the Special Solare Pass from the Pearl Shop (F3)to unlock unique titles, special dances exchangeablevia “[Solare] Seals of the Sun” for up to 14 additional rewards.