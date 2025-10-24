A new season of Arena of Solare has begun!
A new Arena of Solare season is just around the corner.This time, we've revamped the scoring system to better differentiate ranks based on Arena points, introduced a new battlefield, and made balance changes to certain equipment.
On top of that, rewards for matches above the Shining Spear emblem have been upgraded, and a new victory pose feature has been added to make your wins feel even more rewarding. We hope you'll dive into the new Arena of Solare season and enjoy all the new updates.
|New Season Period
|Oct 23, 2025 (Thu) after maintenance - Nov 27, 2025 (Thu) before maintenance
|Ranked Match
|Mon-Fri:
[NA] 16:00 - 00:00 PDT
[EU] 17:00 - 01:00 CEST
|Sat-Sun:
[NA] 12:00 - 00:00 PDT
[EU] 13:00 - 01:00 CEST
|Practice Match
|Mon-Fri:
[NA] 11:00 - 2:00 PDT
[EU] 12:00 - 3:00 CEST
|Sat-Sun:
[NA] 11:00 - 2:00 PDT
[EU] 12:00 - 3:00 CEST
- Changed the scoring rules for Arena of Solare. ◆ Adjusted the points gained or lost per win/loss in a match: 25 points → 20 points
◇ Changed the maximum and minimum points gained or lost per match according to the results: 35/15 points → 28/12 points
◆ Adjusted the points earned for a win during placement matches: 60 points → 36 points
◆ Changed the win streak bonus to be awarded at 2/4/8 consecutive wins instead of 3/4/11.
◇ Adjusted the win streak bonus points to 2/5/8 points at each respective streak milestone.
- Changed the starting points according to last season's emblem.
|Previous Season Emblem
|New Season Starting Score
|Radiant Spear (2,101 to 2,400) to Solare Incarnate (2,401+)
|Dawn Spear I (1,201)
|Twilight Spear (1,801 to 2,100)
|Skilled Soldier IV (1,101)
|Shining Spear (1,501 to 1,800)
|Skilled Soldier IV (1,101)
|Dawn Spear (1,201 to 1,500)
|Skilled Soldier I (801)
|Skilled Soldier (801 to 1,200)
|Apprentice Soldier IV (701)
|Beginner Soldier to Apprentice Soldier (up to 800)
|Apprentice Soldier IV (701)
|No play record
|Apprentice Soldier IV (701)
- Adjusted the available Magic Crystals and gear that can be equipped in the Arena of Solare.
|Arena of Solare) Magic Crystals Added
|Equipment Slot
|Magic Crystal
|Stats
|Main Weapon
|
Secrua's Wave Crystal
|Extra AP Against Adventurers +1
Max HP +250
|Sub-weapon
|
Corrupted Light Crystal
|All AP +2
Critical Hit Extra Damage +11%
|Sub-weapon
|
Crystal of Sacred Darkness
|All AP +3
Back, Down, and Air Attack Extra Damage +12%
|Awakening Weapon
|
Glorious Crystal of Gallantry - Resolute
|Extra AP Against Adventurers +2
All Accuracy +27
Max HP +250
|Arena of Solare) Magic Crystals Changed
|Equipment Slot
|Magic Crystal
|Stats
|Main Weapon
|
Secrua's Flaming Crystal
|(Adjusted) All Special Attack Extra Damage +7.5% → +5%
(Removed) All Damage Reduction -5
(Removed) All Evasion -8
|Sub-weapon
|
Missing Captain's Crystal - Sail
|(Adjusted) Max Stamina +150 → +200
(Added) Movement Speed +2.5%
(Removed) Max HP +350
|Awakening Weapon
|
Pilgrim's Crystal: Providence
|(Adjusted) Max HP +150 → +250
(Added) HP Recovery +50
(Removed) Max Stamina +250
|Arena of Solare) Magic Crystals Removed
|Equipment Slot
|Magic Crystal
|Stats
|Main Weapon
|
Visionary Crystal of Elkarr
|All Accuracy +30
|Sub-weapon
|
Corrupted Magic Crystal
|Critical Hit Damage +10%
All AP +2
All Damage Reduction -2
* 2 Crystal Set Effect
Critical Hit Damage +2%
|Awakening & Sub-weapon
|
Ultimate Combined Magic Crystal - Macalod
|All AP +3
Max Stamina +30
Combat EXP +3%
* 2 Crystal Set Effects
All AP +5
Max Stamina +100
All Accuracy +4
* 4 Crystal Set Effects
All AP +5
Max Stamina +100
All Accuracy +4
Combat EXP +5%
|Awakening & Sub-weapon
|
Ultimate Combined Magic Crystal - Hoom
|All Accuracy +2
All Damage Reduction +3
All Evasion +5
Max HP +75
All Resistance +1%
* 2 Crystal Set Effects
All Damage Reduction +5
Max HP +150
All Evasion +4
* 4 Crystal Set Effects
All Damage Reduction +5
Max HP +150
All Evasion +4
All Accuracy +3
All Resistance +3%
|Arena of Solare) Gear Added
|Equipment Slot
|Accessory
|Stats
|Earring
|
Resolute Earring - Max HP
|Max HP +250
|Arena of Solare) Gear Removed
|Equipment Slot
|Accessory
|Stats
|Earring
|
Resolute Earring - Black Spirit's Rage
|Displayed AP +15
Accuracy +10
Self-obtainable Black Spirit's Rage +10%
|Arena of Solare) Gear Added
|Equipment Slot
|Accessory
|Stats
|Earring
|
Resolute Earring - Black Spirit's Rage Recovery
|Displayed AP +12 → +15
Black Spirit's Rage Recovery per 10 sec: 0.5% → 0.3%
* Due to changes in Magic Crystals and gear, any previously set Arena of Solare Exclusive Gear has been reset.
- Added a feature that lets you perform a victory pose after winning an Arena of Solare match."Set Victory Pose" is available next to "Set Gear" in the Arena of Solare UI.
Victory poses are displayed only after all rounds end with a final victory and do not trigger in case of a draw.
The following Social Actions cannot be selected as a victory pose:
- Forward Sweep
- Graduation!
- Ride Board
Changed the battlefields with the start of the new season.
The new season will take place across four battlefields, including Olun's Valley, Kermelun Wilds, and Gyfin Rhasia Temple (Upper).
|Olun's Valley
|Kermelun Wilds
|Gyfin Rhasia Temple (Upper)
|Neftak Outpost
Increased the victory and defeat rewards for matches starting from Shining Spear Emblem (1,501 points).Match rewards below this emblem remain unchanged.
|Match Result
|Rewards (Before)
|Rewards (After)
|Victory
|Exultant Solare Box (contains Gold Bar 1,000G x1)
Seal of Solare x50
Elated Solare Box (contains Gold Bar 1,000G x2)
Seal of Solare x50
|Defeat
|Rallying Solare Box (contains Gold Bar 100G x6)
Seal of Solare x30
Courageous Solare Box (contains Gold Bar 1,000G x1)
Seal of Solare x30
New Ranked Match Victory Rewards!
Arena of Solare Challenges Available Now.
Seek out the newly added Challenges under “Challenge (Y) - Goal” in-game.All past ranked match victories since Aug 17, 2022 (Wed) count.
|Preview the New Social Action - [Dance] Pikki Pikki!
|Reward
|Win 10 Ranked Matches
|Cron Stone x500
|Win 20 Ranked Matches
|Cron Stone x700
|Win 30 Ranked Matches
|Cron Stone x1000
|Win 50 Ranked Matches
|Cron Stone x1500
|Win 100 Ranked Matches
|Cron Stone x2000
|Win 150 Ranked Matches
|Cron Stone x3000
|Win 200 Ranked Matches
|Cron Stone x4000
|Win 300 Ranked Matches
|Cron Stone x5000
|Win 400 Ranked Matches
|Cron Stone x7000
|Win 500 Ranked Matches
|Cron Stone x10000
|Win 1000 Ranked Matches
|Cron Stone x20000
|Win 2000 Ranked Matches
|Cron Stone x30000
Learn More about the Arena of Solare Update!
Play Solare ranked matches and complete the [color=#e8c500]Solare Pass[/color].
[color=#e8c500][Solare Pass][/color] Path to the Throne
Solare Special Pass & Points Acquistion Period
- Oct 23, 2025 (Thu) after maintenance - Nov 27, 2025 (Thu) before maintenance
Solare Special Pass Reward Collection Period
- Oct 23, 2025 (Thu) after maintenance - Dec 4, 2025 (Thu) before maintenance
New Arena of Solare Season
Brings Solare Special & Pass
Take on ranked matches in the Arena of Solare and rack up Pass Points.
Every milestone delivers unique Solare Special rewards!
|Ranked Win
|Ranked Draw
|Ranked Loss
|5 points
|3 points
|2 points
[color=#fffa1e]Traces of Thunderbolt[/color] and Power Buffs
via Solare Special Rewards
Click the Special Pass icon on the top right of your screen to open the Solare Special UI.
Purchase the Special Solare Pass from the Pearl Shop (F3)
to unlock unique titles, special dances exchangeable
via “[Solare] Seals of the Sun” for up to 14 additional rewards.
|Solare Special Pass
|Additional benefits
with the Solare Special Pass!
Solare Special Pass!
1,900 Pearls
Solare Special & Pass Rewards
|Pass Points
|Base Rewards
|Extra Reward
|2
|
Item Collection Increase Scroll x5
[Solare] Seal of the Sun x2
|5
|
[Event] Enhancement Help Kit II
[Event] Enhancement Help Kit V
|10
|
Cron Stone x100
[Solare] Seal of the Sun x1
|15
|
Choose Your Glorious Buff Box
Choose Your Glorious Buff Box
|20
|
Black Spirit Essence x2
[Solare] Seal of the Sun x1
|25
|
Cron Stone x100
Supreme Old Moon Box
|30
|
Old Moon Fortune Scroll Box
[Solare] Seal of the Sun x1
|35
|
Choose Your Glorious Buff Box
Choose Your Glorious Buff Box
|40
|
Cron Stone x100
[Solare] Seal of the Sun x1
|45
|
Memory Fragment x30
Choose Your Glorious Buff Box
|50
|
Choose Your Combat/Life Scroll Box
[Solare] Seal of the Sun x1
|55
|
Cron Stone x100
Advice of Valks (+150)
|60
|
[Event] Enhancement Help Kit III
[Event] Choose Your Premium Outfit Box
|70
|
Radiant Solare Special Box
Dazzling Solare Special Box
- You can earn [Solare] Seals of the Sun on an ongoing basis through the regularly held Solare Special Pass.
TIP
The Arena of Solare Victory Pose feature has been added with the Oct 23 (Thu) update.
You can now choose from a variety of Social Actions, including Dances, to customize your own unique victory pose.
- For more information, please go to [Update Details - October 23, 2025].
|Preview the New Social Action - [Dance] Pikki Pikki!
[Solare] Seal of the Sun Exchangeables > [Dance] Social Action Preview has more dances!
Learn More
