27 October 2025 Build 20521747 Edited 27 October 2025 – 15:13:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Game Updates & Bug Fixes

(Shout out to players in the #rrplus-lounge on Discord for bumping some of these up the list)

New Stuff

  • Added the finishing touches on the Merry Midway paintball map, keep your eyes peeled this week for a new place to play Paintball!
  • Turned off "Auto Open Backpack" by default for new accounts.
  • Profile badges now look a little prettier coming out of gift boxes, and in your nametag!
  • Added "backpack settings" to the experience tab in the settings menu so you can customize your experience with the backpack.
  • Room consumables can now be gifted! We'll be adding support for giving more types of UGC content soon.
  • Improved the appearance of equipment skins in thumbnails.
  • Switch is now available as a platform for customizing texture import options via Rec Room Studio.
  • Share Camera photo filters are now previewed in the viewfinder, so you can take cooler photos!

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed bugs causing elevated crashes on Quest and Xbox.
  • Fixed bug preventing players from editing their bios.
  • Fixed a bug where some players get stuck on the login screen on Xbox.
  • Ooh, shiny! Reflective surfaces and avatar items can react to lights again.
  • Fixed issues with very dark lighting in some Rec Room Studio rooms.
  • Fixed a bug where other players looked...weird to certain players using the Bean body type.
  • Fixed some bugs for objects in "place" mode - should work better on gamepads and VR now.
  • Fixed an RRStudio bug that would say "New Save Available" right after uploading a save. No more second guessing your uploads!

