Game Updates & Bug Fixes(Shout out to players in the #rrplus-lounge on Discord for bumping some of these up the list)
New Stuff
- Added the finishing touches on the Merry Midway paintball map, keep your eyes peeled this week for a new place to play Paintball!
- Turned off "Auto Open Backpack" by default for new accounts.
- Profile badges now look a little prettier coming out of gift boxes, and in your nametag!
- Added "backpack settings" to the experience tab in the settings menu so you can customize your experience with the backpack.
- Room consumables can now be gifted! We'll be adding support for giving more types of UGC content soon.
- Improved the appearance of equipment skins in thumbnails.
- Switch is now available as a platform for customizing texture import options via Rec Room Studio.
- Share Camera photo filters are now previewed in the viewfinder, so you can take cooler photos!
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed bugs causing elevated crashes on Quest and Xbox.
- Fixed bug preventing players from editing their bios.
- Fixed a bug where some players get stuck on the login screen on Xbox.
- Ooh, shiny! Reflective surfaces and avatar items can react to lights again.
- Fixed issues with very dark lighting in some Rec Room Studio rooms.
- Fixed a bug where other players looked...weird to certain players using the Bean body type.
- Fixed some bugs for objects in "place" mode - should work better on gamepads and VR now.
- Fixed an RRStudio bug that would say "New Save Available" right after uploading a save. No more second guessing your uploads!
Helpful Links
- Please see here for convenient links to controls, tutorials, comfort options, news, and more:
https://rec.net/creator
- We love to hear your feedback, so please don't hesitate to let us know what you think using the Creator Forum here:
https://forum.rec.net/
Changed files in this update