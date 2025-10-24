 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Fellowship Escape From Duckov
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 October 2025 Build 20521542 Edited 24 October 2025 – 02:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Resolved several bugs such as getting George talking. Added fear areas around the spider and web at the entrance to the cemetery, and added a ghost with their own scare area. Watch out for your heebie-jeebie meter--once it's depleted, you'll be face to face with death aka the town doctor. And have fun! New updates coming throughout scream fest.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3810551
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link