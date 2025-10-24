Added ghost and spider heebie-jeebie meter impact, plus bug fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
Resolved several bugs such as getting George talking. Added fear areas around the spider and web at the entrance to the cemetery, and added a ghost with their own scare area. Watch out for your heebie-jeebie meter--once it's depleted, you'll be face to face with death aka the town doctor. And have fun! New updates coming throughout scream fest.
