24 October 2025 Build 20521444 Edited 24 October 2025 – 06:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This is a small update that:
* Increases the default values for audio volume on a new save (they were accidentally reduced)
* Fixes a bug where switching to a non-default audio device might not be be saved

The demo has also been updated.

Changed files in this update

