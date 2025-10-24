This is a small update that:
* Increases the default values for audio volume on a new save (they were accidentally reduced)
* Fixes a bug where switching to a non-default audio device might not be be saved
The demo has also been updated.
Patch 1.8.11
Update notes via Steam Community
