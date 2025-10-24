A Major Milestone — Version 1.0.5

After 3.5 years of development, we’re proud to announce that Dolven has officially reached Version 1.0!

This marks a huge step forward for the project, and we couldn’t have done it without our incredible team and community.

Special thanks to Mike Roberts and Trent Euman for their dedication and hard work throughout development — your contributions have been instrumental in reaching this milestone.

While this marks version 1.0, this is not the end — there’s still much more to come!

Overview

This update covers all improvements from v0.9.8 → v1.0.6, including:

Gameplay balance adjustments

Bug fixes

User experience improvements

Technical and repository maintenance

Gameplay Changes

Balance Adjustments

Rogue – Backstab Damage: Increased base damage to 38 to improve rogue class viability.

Mini Boss Rooms: Added more standard enemies to increase challenge and variety. Enhanced Oozer Room with additional enemies for a more dynamic encounter.



Bug Fixes

Party Resurrection: Fixed an issue where not all party members were revived after the first dungeon.

Galfrid Card: Corrected unclear or inaccurate description text.

UI & UX Improvements

Exit Confirmation Dialog: Added a prompt when exiting without saving to prevent accidental progress loss.

Loadout Screen (16:10 Fix): Resolved camera alignment issues affecting players on 16:10 displays.

Demo Version Updates

Room Limit: Demo version now limited to 3 rooms .

Wishlist Button: Removed for premium license holders.

Technical & Development Updates

Log Cleanup: Removed unnecessary console warnings for a cleaner developer environment.

Repository Maintenance: Deleted unused .zip files to reduce size and improve version control.

Build Configuration: Updated Steam build descriptors and indices for smoother deployment.

Documentation: Refreshed project README with up-to-date info.

Key Updates: Updated internal game keys for improved functionality.

Version History Included

v1.0.6 – Repository cleanup & maintenance

v1.0.5 – Repository optimization

v1.0.4 – Demo restrictions & UI updates

v1.0.3 – Party resurrection bug fix

v1.0.2 – Build configuration updates

v1.0.1 – Mini boss enhancements & exit dialog

v1.0.0 – Major milestone & balance changes

v0.9.8.x – Camera fixes & warning cleanup

💛 Thank You

To everyone who’s played, tested, and supported Dolven — thank you.

This milestone belongs to all of you. Here’s to Version 1.0 and beyond!