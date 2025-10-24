A Major Milestone — Version 1.0.5
After 3.5 years of development, we’re proud to announce that Dolven has officially reached Version 1.0!
This marks a huge step forward for the project, and we couldn’t have done it without our incredible team and community.
Special thanks to Mike Roberts and Trent Euman for their dedication and hard work throughout development — your contributions have been instrumental in reaching this milestone.
While this marks version 1.0, this is not the end — there’s still much more to come!
Overview
This update covers all improvements from v0.9.8 → v1.0.6, including:
Gameplay balance adjustments
Bug fixes
User experience improvements
Technical and repository maintenance
Gameplay Changes
Balance Adjustments
Rogue – Backstab Damage: Increased base damage to 38 to improve rogue class viability.
Mini Boss Rooms:
Added more standard enemies to increase challenge and variety.
Enhanced Oozer Room with additional enemies for a more dynamic encounter.
Bug Fixes
Party Resurrection: Fixed an issue where not all party members were revived after the first dungeon.
Galfrid Card: Corrected unclear or inaccurate description text.
UI & UX Improvements
Exit Confirmation Dialog: Added a prompt when exiting without saving to prevent accidental progress loss.
Loadout Screen (16:10 Fix): Resolved camera alignment issues affecting players on 16:10 displays.
Demo Version Updates
Room Limit: Demo version now limited to 3 rooms.
Wishlist Button: Removed for premium license holders.
Technical & Development Updates
Log Cleanup: Removed unnecessary console warnings for a cleaner developer environment.
Repository Maintenance:
Deleted unused
.zipfiles to reduce size and improve version control.
Build Configuration: Updated Steam build descriptors and indices for smoother deployment.
Documentation: Refreshed project README with up-to-date info.
Key Updates: Updated internal game keys for improved functionality.
Version History Included
v1.0.6 – Repository cleanup & maintenance
v1.0.5 – Repository optimization
v1.0.4 – Demo restrictions & UI updates
v1.0.3 – Party resurrection bug fix
v1.0.2 – Build configuration updates
v1.0.1 – Mini boss enhancements & exit dialog
v1.0.0 – Major milestone & balance changes
v0.9.8.x – Camera fixes & warning cleanup
💛 Thank You
To everyone who’s played, tested, and supported Dolven — thank you.
This milestone belongs to all of you. Here’s to Version 1.0 and beyond!