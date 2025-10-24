 Skip to content
Major 24 October 2025 Build 20521430 Edited 24 October 2025 – 05:06:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A Major Milestone — Version 1.0.5

After 3.5 years of development, we’re proud to announce that Dolven has officially reached Version 1.0!
This marks a huge step forward for the project, and we couldn’t have done it without our incredible team and community.

Special thanks to Mike Roberts and Trent Euman for their dedication and hard work throughout development — your contributions have been instrumental in reaching this milestone.

While this marks version 1.0, this is not the end — there’s still much more to come!

Overview

This update covers all improvements from v0.9.8 → v1.0.6, including:

  • Gameplay balance adjustments

  • Bug fixes

  • User experience improvements

  • Technical and repository maintenance

Gameplay Changes

Balance Adjustments

  • Rogue – Backstab Damage: Increased base damage to 38 to improve rogue class viability.

  • Mini Boss Rooms:

    • Added more standard enemies to increase challenge and variety.

    • Enhanced Oozer Room with additional enemies for a more dynamic encounter.

Bug Fixes

  • Party Resurrection: Fixed an issue where not all party members were revived after the first dungeon.

  • Galfrid Card: Corrected unclear or inaccurate description text.

UI & UX Improvements

  • Exit Confirmation Dialog: Added a prompt when exiting without saving to prevent accidental progress loss.

  • Loadout Screen (16:10 Fix): Resolved camera alignment issues affecting players on 16:10 displays.

Demo Version Updates

  • Room Limit: Demo version now limited to 3 rooms.

  • Wishlist Button: Removed for premium license holders.

Technical & Development Updates

  • Log Cleanup: Removed unnecessary console warnings for a cleaner developer environment.

  • Repository Maintenance:

    • Deleted unused .zip files to reduce size and improve version control.

  • Build Configuration: Updated Steam build descriptors and indices for smoother deployment.

  • Documentation: Refreshed project README with up-to-date info.

  • Key Updates: Updated internal game keys for improved functionality.

Version History Included

  • v1.0.6 – Repository cleanup & maintenance

  • v1.0.5 – Repository optimization

  • v1.0.4 – Demo restrictions & UI updates

  • v1.0.3 – Party resurrection bug fix

  • v1.0.2 – Build configuration updates

  • v1.0.1 – Mini boss enhancements & exit dialog

  • v1.0.0 – Major milestone & balance changes

  • v0.9.8.x – Camera fixes & warning cleanup

💛 Thank You

To everyone who’s played, tested, and supported Dolven — thank you.
This milestone belongs to all of you. Here’s to Version 1.0 and beyond!

