24 October 2025 Build 20521409
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Mission 1 & 2 integration wip

  • Depleted mines no longer lose their stored resources

  • Add ability to input 5 resources using Shift key to Unit buildings

  • Lower speeds of all units

    • Worker: 6

    • Recruit: 5.5

    • Rocketeer: 4.5

    • Tank: 5

    • Truck 5

  • Shinooks show loaded units in the selection UI

  • Can control unit vision from script

  • Can shift+select units

