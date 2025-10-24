Mission 1 & 2 integration wip
Depleted mines no longer lose their stored resources
Add ability to input 5 resources using Shift key to Unit buildings
Lower speeds of all units
Worker: 6
Recruit: 5.5
Rocketeer: 4.5
Tank: 5
Truck 5
Shinooks show loaded units in the selection UI
Can control unit vision from script
Can shift+select units
Update Notes 0.1.7
