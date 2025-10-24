2025 Update

Hey Playtesters!

It’s hard to believe it’s already been a year since the last update! Over that time, I’ve been refining the foundations of Cocoa Loco, improving the backend and implementing as much of your feedback on the settings and interface as I can.

Gameplay remains mostly the same, however you’ll hopefully notice a few subtle changes that makes everything feel a little bit nicer.

What I need from you!

Play the demo (preferably let's set a time for me to watch on the Discord) Fill in the survey - Tell the 3 Most Crucial Things that need to be worked on! Bug test - come across a game breaking / progress blocking bug? Report it in the Discord, the Community Hub Discussions or as a comment on this post.

Future Updates

I am currently in my last few weeks of university for the year, so I will only have time to look over feedback while I study for exams (no hot-fixes this time). However by mid-November, when my schedule is free from all other deadlines, I will be diving straight into development with my primary focus being on getting a playable demo ready for TGX, where I plan on showcasing next year!

The feedback you give will be crucial in making sure the showcase build for TGX is best it can be! With hopes of getting the the official steam page and playable demo on Steam after the event.

Conclusion

Thanks for being part of playtesting, I hope the new update isn't completely broken for you! I look forward to your feedback and please let me know your honest thoughts on the game so far.