Are you ready to suffer like never before?
Because for the last few months, we've been suffering around the clock to bring you the biggest update since ANEURISM IV opened its gates in March. New jobs, new cosmetics, new weapons, and tons of major improvements make this the ANEURISM we dreamt of initially.
We sincerely hope you enjoy this update for all the usual reasons.
A NEW WORLD
So what exactly is Misery? Without going into too much detail, it's for you to find out. But we know how excited you must be to know just a little bit about your new workplace, so let's get acquainted with the basics.
Metalworks
Behold, the new metalworks. This time, with a convenient access to the mining hall. It's time to maximize productivity! Too crowded? No worries! You can always transfer over to the second metalworks. Glory to the Cortex for the marvellous infrastructure!
Soup Kitchen
What was once known as the Ration Factory is now the Soup Kitchen. It might not be actual soup that you'll be cooking here, but there is slop and you can become one of its ingredients if you really want to. If you don't, then we advise you watch your step...
Apartment Blocks
With 3 massive apartment blocks, the Consul has provided once more. As reward for your hard work, you'll now be able to upgrade your apartment with extra storage, very useful furniture, a workbench, and even a fresh rack of Capitron 3000s if you're kind enough to your local banker.
The Underground
Some will call this their new home. It's big, it's dangerous, and it's at least 2.5x more rotten than before. Citizens should not traverse these halls, as the environment will prove fatal to those who do not belong.
Weapons & Cosmetics
There's a lot of changes to go over. That's why the changelog is so bountiful. We know how much hard working proles enjoy their weapons and funny shirts, so here's what we've got in store.
Weapons
CTX Valta: A powerful assault rifle. Hot off the press from the Cortex Munitions Depot, the CTX Valta has been deployed for field work assigned to high-ranking Cortex personnel.
Cosmetics
Nothing would be complete without cool new cosmetics. Here they are.
Changelog
Additions
Frommer, jerry can, and repair kit added to the Night Market
Added new map: Misery
Added Propagazers (breakable propaganda device)
Added Sepsis (can be contracted from rot nodes and zakazen)
Added Zakazen (faster-growing rot variant)
Added grease traps and a craftable grease siphon
Added gutter oil (used to craft food items)
Added new propaganda from the High Propagator
Added a food packaging table
Added craftable Capitron Assembly Kit
Added apartment upgrades (purchasable through the Prole Depot)
Added coughing
Added falling boulders to the mining hall
Added two new medicines for sepsis
Added new Telescreen broadcasts
Added new foods: Eldritch Beans, Sievert Sushi, Bone Scones, Rat Glizzy, Tumor Crisps, Bougie Bigos, Magot Cheese, Chleb Naziany Kiełbasą
Replaced Methadone with Crack Mef, Evil Crack Mef
Added Peet Rock
Added Basketball
Added weapon: CTX Valta
Added eight new cosmetics
Added protective barriers at Cortex outposts
Added property price fluctuation
Replaced Epinephrine with "Adrenipen"
Improvements
Dumpster rat now faces you when being held
Only neutral fates can eat Kevlar
Combat Juice now lasts 15s but grants major resistance
Damage resistance buffs no longer stack
Speed buffs no longer stack
Most foods rebalanced
Changed all fate post-processing filters
Changed all main menu splash screens
Changed jump and land sounds
Buffed Vomit Coffin damage and range
Lowered Vomit Coffin HP
Food Stands are now persistent and each item can be edited
Explosions now factor in wall thickness and distance
Increased property limit to 1 residential and 1 commercial property
Capitrons are now persistent and part of apartments if stored properly
Improved security cameras (lowered FOV, reduced spam)
Dealers can now fulfill their own orders
Pushing now actually pushes the target instead of teleporting
Push force can be increased with strength buffs
Increased the Dealer’s discount at the Night Market; lowered the Banker’s
Improved reliability of interaction with objects
Improved rot algorithm for more stability
Fixes
Fixed missing Czech characters
Fixed items being uninteractable when placed on top of planters
Fixed exaggerated camera shake in third-person view
Fixed gunfire VFX auto-playing
Fixed inaccurate player model in the corpse inspection menu
Fixed “laundry stealing” exploit
Fixed loading crate exploit
Fixed stamina exploit
Fixed shooting direction imprecision when crouching
Other
Added anamnecyte stat to server monitor
Changed files in this update