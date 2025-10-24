Are you ready to suffer like never before?

Because for the last few months, we've been suffering around the clock to bring you the biggest update since ANEURISM IV opened its gates in March. New jobs, new cosmetics, new weapons, and tons of major improvements make this the ANEURISM we dreamt of initially.

We sincerely hope you enjoy this update for all the usual reasons.

A NEW WORLD

So what exactly is Misery? Without going into too much detail, it's for you to find out. But we know how excited you must be to know just a little bit about your new workplace, so let's get acquainted with the basics.

Metalworks

Behold, the new metalworks. This time, with a convenient access to the mining hall. It's time to maximize productivity! Too crowded? No worries! You can always transfer over to the second metalworks. Glory to the Cortex for the marvellous infrastructure!

Soup Kitchen

What was once known as the Ration Factory is now the Soup Kitchen. It might not be actual soup that you'll be cooking here, but there is slop and you can become one of its ingredients if you really want to. If you don't, then we advise you watch your step...

Apartment Blocks

With 3 massive apartment blocks, the Consul has provided once more. As reward for your hard work, you'll now be able to upgrade your apartment with extra storage, very useful furniture, a workbench, and even a fresh rack of Capitron 3000s if you're kind enough to your local banker.

The Underground

Some will call this their new home. It's big, it's dangerous, and it's at least 2.5x more rotten than before. Citizens should not traverse these halls, as the environment will prove fatal to those who do not belong.

Weapons & Cosmetics

There's a lot of changes to go over. That's why the changelog is so bountiful. We know how much hard working proles enjoy their weapons and funny shirts, so here's what we've got in store.

Weapons

CTX Valta: A powerful assault rifle. Hot off the press from the Cortex Munitions Depot, the CTX Valta has been deployed for field work assigned to high-ranking Cortex personnel.

Cosmetics

Nothing would be complete without cool new cosmetics. Here they are.

Changelog

Additions

Frommer, jerry can, and repair kit added to the Night Market

Added new map: Misery

Added Propagazers (breakable propaganda device)

Added Sepsis (can be contracted from rot nodes and zakazen)

Added Zakazen (faster-growing rot variant)

Added grease traps and a craftable grease siphon

Added gutter oil (used to craft food items)

Added new propaganda from the High Propagator

Added a food packaging table

Added craftable Capitron Assembly Kit

Added apartment upgrades (purchasable through the Prole Depot)

Added coughing

Added falling boulders to the mining hall

Added two new medicines for sepsis

Added new Telescreen broadcasts

Added new foods: Eldritch Beans, Sievert Sushi, Bone Scones, Rat Glizzy, Tumor Crisps, Bougie Bigos, Magot Cheese, Chleb Naziany Kiełbasą

Replaced Methadone with Crack Mef, Evil Crack Mef

Added Peet Rock

Added Basketball

Added weapon: CTX Valta

Added eight new cosmetics

Added protective barriers at Cortex outposts

Added property price fluctuation

Replaced Epinephrine with "Adrenipen"

Improvements

Dumpster rat now faces you when being held

Only neutral fates can eat Kevlar

Combat Juice now lasts 15s but grants major resistance

Damage resistance buffs no longer stack

Speed buffs no longer stack

Most foods rebalanced

Changed all fate post-processing filters

Changed all main menu splash screens

Changed jump and land sounds

Buffed Vomit Coffin damage and range

Lowered Vomit Coffin HP

Food Stands are now persistent and each item can be edited

Explosions now factor in wall thickness and distance

Increased property limit to 1 residential and 1 commercial property

Capitrons are now persistent and part of apartments if stored properly

Improved security cameras (lowered FOV, reduced spam)

Dealers can now fulfill their own orders

Pushing now actually pushes the target instead of teleporting

Push force can be increased with strength buffs

Increased the Dealer’s discount at the Night Market; lowered the Banker’s

Improved reliability of interaction with objects

Improved rot algorithm for more stability

Fixes

Fixed missing Czech characters

Fixed items being uninteractable when placed on top of planters

Fixed exaggerated camera shake in third-person view

Fixed gunfire VFX auto-playing

Fixed inaccurate player model in the corpse inspection menu

Fixed “laundry stealing” exploit

Fixed loading crate exploit

Fixed stamina exploit

Fixed shooting direction imprecision when crouching

Other