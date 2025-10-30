Craters A meteor shower leaves behind deep craters that scar the surface of the land; some have filled with water and provide limited fishing opportunities while others contain meteorite fragments which can be gathered by daring Villagers. Meteorites can be mined for both Gold and Stone at the same time, but such a precious resource will surely be a catalyst for conflict.

Canyon A waterlogged canyon snakes its way through the center of the map, dividing teams equally on either side. Teams can reach each other by ramps that lead down to the base of the canyon and by crossing the shallow water there, perhaps catching the glint of Relics reflecting on the water’s surface. Town Centers perch precariously on the Canyon edge; it’s rumored that if you watch carefully enough, enemy movements can be seen at the edge of the fog of war.