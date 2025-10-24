Hey trainers, this patch is aimed to fix gameplay issues and bugs, and to properly setup NPC Targets.

If you want to report anything, have issues or want to send your suggestions, please visit the official Discord server or use the Discussion Board.

Achievements

Implemented the “Sharp Shooter” achievement, which should now function correctly.

Fixed a bug that allowed players to earn achievements that did not belong to them. (Oops)

UI & Controls

Added a Return Home button to the wrist/hand menu.

Tasks & Gameplay

Added a missing Menu Target to the Gridshot Long task.

Changed task start confirmation from a 2-shot requirement to 1-shot .

Added a custom time slider for playtest duration and fixed related save issues.

Performance & Stability

Added a potential fix for consistent crashing issues.

NPC Target Fixes