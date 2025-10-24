 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20521259 Edited 24 October 2025 – 01:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Hey trainers, this patch is aimed to fix gameplay issues and bugs, and to properly setup NPC Targets.

If you want to report anything, have issues or want to send your suggestions, please visit the official Discord server or use the Discussion Board.

Achievements

  • Implemented the “Sharp Shooter” achievement, which should now function correctly.

  • Fixed a bug that allowed players to earn achievements that did not belong to them. (Oops)

UI & Controls

  • Added a Return Home button to the wrist/hand menu.

Tasks & Gameplay

  • Added a missing Menu Target to the Gridshot Long task.

  • Changed task start confirmation from a 2-shot requirement to 1-shot.

  • Added a custom time slider for playtest duration and fixed related save issues.

Performance & Stability

  • Added a potential fix for consistent crashing issues.

NPC Target Fixes

  • Fixed NPC targets not dying when shot.

  • Fixed NPC targets failing to respond to players properly.

  • Fixed NPC targets not moving or only moving in place.

  • Fixed NPC target damage location detection.

  • Added ragdoll behavior to NPC targets for improved visual feedback.

