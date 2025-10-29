🔗[Hero Introduction: Ska]

 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20521252 Edited 29 October 2025 – 00:46:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Answer the call of legend and pierce through the darkness in Britain!

Welcome to ‘King Arthur: Legends Rise’.


As a child, she was abandoned in the snow plains without knowing the reason. Isolated from society, she continued fighting for survival, but it led only to a lonely death.


However, not even death could suppress her fighting spirit. Valkyrie Hild awakened her from her final slumber and commanded her to join the war of destiny.


Rising once again, Ska turns her back on the snow plains that shaped her and coldly steps toward her inevitable fate.



