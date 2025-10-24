 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20521223 Edited 24 October 2025 – 01:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Yo YO YOOOOOO!

"Mom Mom! NEW Toy Town Mayhem UPDATE just DROPPPED!"

That's right guys, we pushed out ANOTHER one. It's a pretty simple but AWESOME update!

Here's what's new:

  • Win Tracking (The game now tracks how many Official Wins you've earned)

  • New Achievements for getting wins!

  • Unlock a free Halloween-themed shirt by getting 10 wins! (Lasts until Halloween! Grind the game! Tell your friends!)

  • You can now buy TOKENS on Windows, macOS and Linux!

I hope you guys like the changes. Stay tuned for the next big thing in Toy Town Mayhem!

Join our Discord server by the way! It's AWESOME!

JOIN NOW

Ok as always, thanks for playing and enjoying Toy Town Mayhem!

MicahTech out! ✌

