I've been very busy the last couple of weeks since release!

Feature updates:

Look out for the great thistles - these plants will provide your party with a free recovery!

The first piece of feedback I've focused on for this update was providing some kind of rest point/relief for players. Particularly in the early chapters where items can be most scarce. With this update you can now find scattered throughout Albaness a mysterious flower which when touched provides a one time full recovery for your party. This means you should chew through your items just a little less quickly.

A combat speed modifier has been added to the main menu

Another request was to add the ability to alter the speed of combat. To which you can now find battle animation speed settings within the options. (1 being default and 4 being the fastest). Currently the speed does not affect some animations, particularly party members who use skills with timed attacks. I'll include these in a following patch :)

Difficulty Changes!

Tweaked the difficulty of enemies in the early game (a little less intimidating)

Tweaked some late game bosses (a little more intimidating)

Some players were finding the early stages of the game a little tough or the later stages of the game (particularly the bosses) a little easy. These have now been tweaked and alongside the Great Thistles in the early game should help the difficulty curve across the game.

(Vile) Video Game Re-Seller!

Did you miss a collectable? Did you miss the chance to find that one time only video game? Never fear, for a nice chap who will sell you them for an extravagant price is here! Ok, maybe he's not sooo nice, but he will help you obtain those video games you missed the first time around. (Be careful though, it'll get expensive if you missed a bunch!)

Now for some smaller but nonetheless important updates and fixes!

Minor Updates:

Renamed for a similarly named character to Jim to not get mixed up

Some XP re-balance

Reworked some cave areas to not get lost! (and more spacious la-di-da)

Some item descriptions are more descriptive

Fixes: