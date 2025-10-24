 Skip to content
Major 24 October 2025 Build 20520855
Update notes via Steam Community

THE DESCENT UPDATE V 1.6.1

This update offers New Free Content - Halloween Decor + Brighter Map + Faster Player Speed + Reduced Jumpscares + Cinematic Polish all based off your feedback.

Additionally, we have fixed a few aesthetic bugs and the game runs even smoother then previously.

We thank you for helping us improve the game to its current version. Basically this update contains 2 updates - Polish Update + Halloween Update. Enjoy this Halloween! Have fun getting scared!


Major Updates


Polish Update

  • Reduced Jump scares [ based off a significant portion of reviews ]

  • Player Speed Increased 1/4 + New Stamina Breathing Running SDFX

  • Brighter More Detailed Maps [ Now shows off all the AAA quality details ]

New Brighter Lighting

Old Darker Lighting

  • Cinematic Sequence Cameras Polished
    [ added new cameras, reduced wobble, better lighting, polished fades ]

  • Prevented Night Vision Activation when in Inventory

  • Landscape Texture Resolution Increased

  • Authentication Updated

Halloween Update

  • All Maps Decorated for Steam Scream Halloween Event

  • Menu UI Settings - Halloween Decorations Toggle On / Off Option

Show us your support for the game and make a review. Thank you so much!


Happy Halloween!

