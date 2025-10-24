THE DESCENT UPDATE V 1.6.1
This update offers New Free Content - Halloween Decor + Brighter Map + Faster Player Speed + Reduced Jumpscares + Cinematic Polish all based off your feedback.
Additionally, we have fixed a few aesthetic bugs and the game runs even smoother then previously.
We thank you for helping us improve the game to its current version. Basically this update contains 2 updates - Polish Update + Halloween Update. Enjoy this Halloween! Have fun getting scared!
Major Updates
Polish Update
Reduced Jump scares [ based off a significant portion of reviews ]
Player Speed Increased 1/4 + New Stamina Breathing Running SDFX
Brighter More Detailed Maps [ Now shows off all the AAA quality details ]
New Brighter Lighting
Old Darker Lighting
Cinematic Sequence Cameras Polished
[ added new cameras, reduced wobble, better lighting, polished fades ]
Prevented Night Vision Activation when in Inventory
Landscape Texture Resolution Increased
Authentication Updated
Halloween Update
All Maps Decorated for Steam Scream Halloween Event
Menu UI Settings - Halloween Decorations Toggle On / Off Option
Show us your support for the game and make a review. Thank you so much!
Changed files in this update