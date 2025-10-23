 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20520801 Edited 23 October 2025 – 23:59:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Content:

-Added a new area for Act 3

-Added/upgraded items/added new stats type

-Added new non-class item-based skill: Teleport

Improvements:

-improved player storage, items now get sorted by item type

-Belt added, you can see how many potions are left in the inventory

-Added a description skill panel

-Skills now use less mana on player level 80

Bugs/visuals:

-Spelling mistakes fixed/renamed

-Waypoint graphics/ongui changed

-Small bug fixes

Changed files in this update

