Content:



-Added a new area for Act 3



-Added/upgraded items/added new stats type



-Added new non-class item-based skill: Teleport



Improvements:



-improved player storage, items now get sorted by item type



-Belt added, you can see how many potions are left in the inventory



-Added a description skill panel



-Skills now use less mana on player level 80



Bugs/visuals:



-Spelling mistakes fixed/renamed



-Waypoint graphics/ongui changed



-Small bug fixes

