-Added a new area for Act 3
-Added/upgraded items/added new stats type
-Added new non-class item-based skill: Teleport
Improvements:
-improved player storage, items now get sorted by item type
-Belt added, you can see how many potions are left in the inventory
-Added a description skill panel
-Skills now use less mana on player level 80
Bugs/visuals:
-Spelling mistakes fixed/renamed
-Waypoint graphics/ongui changed
-Small bug fixes
