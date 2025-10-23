 Skip to content
Major 23 October 2025 Build 20520702 Edited 24 October 2025 – 04:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The third chapter of Through the Lens is here, and with it comes a turning point in the story. What once seemed like a glamorous dream now reveals its darker side — secrets buried deep within the Mirage begin to surface.

Ava finally opens up about the truth behind her contract. Claire shows her real face. And the protagonist must decide who to trust as the line between loyalty and corruption grows ever thinner.

Every choice now carries more weight than before. Temptation, danger, and power collide in ways that will shape what’s to come.

This update marks the moment when everything starts to change. The light fades, the masks fall… and the truth finally starts to whisper back.

Changed files in this update

