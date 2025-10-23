 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20520680 Edited 24 October 2025 – 00:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Major changes:

Balance:

Thief card now requires 1 generator slot instead of 2.

New:

New card: "Summoning Circle".

A new node has been added to the skill tree at the start of Tier 2 to unlock the new card.

Visual improvements:

Reworked Selina illustrations (for example in the pause menu during a run, icons, etc.).

The following graphics have been redone/remastered:

Structure graphics:

  • Ball of yarn

  • Beehive

  • Church

  • Windmill

  • Stone mine

  • Copper mine

  • Iron mine

  • Sawmill

  • Old castle

  • Vampire castle

  • Tower of cats

Card graphics:

  • Stone mine

  • Copper mine

  • Iron mine

  • Sawmill

  • Old castle

  • Tower of cats

Updated graphics for all equipment items.

Changes:

Equipment names now have more variety and are localized to all languages.

Fixes:

The "Dungeon" card no longer incorrectly activates when water flows past it.

Resolved intermittent issues with the "Dungeon" card when loading a previously saved run mid-run.





