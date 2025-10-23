Major changes:
Balance:
Thief card now requires 1 generator slot instead of 2.
New:
New card: "Summoning Circle".
A new node has been added to the skill tree at the start of Tier 2 to unlock the new card.
Visual improvements:
Reworked Selina illustrations (for example in the pause menu during a run, icons, etc.).
The following graphics have been redone/remastered:
Structure graphics:
Ball of yarn
Beehive
Church
Windmill
Stone mine
Copper mine
Iron mine
Sawmill
Old castle
Vampire castle
Tower of cats
Card graphics:
Stone mine
Copper mine
Iron mine
Sawmill
Old castle
Tower of cats
Updated graphics for all equipment items.
Changes:
Equipment names now have more variety and are localized to all languages.
Fixes:
The "Dungeon" card no longer incorrectly activates when water flows past it.
Resolved intermittent issues with the "Dungeon" card when loading a previously saved run mid-run.
