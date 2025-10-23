• Fixed T/A-30 Compass livery opacity issue in cockpit area
• Fixed cloud particles not spawning when far from map center
• Fixed cases of overexposed horizon brightness
• Fixed cases of stars visible in sky during daylight
• Fixed cases of stars and moon visible below horizon at high altitudes
• Fixed cases of Multiplayer lag spikes caused by invalid network positions
• Mission objectives on map now display the name of the objective instead of the type of objective
• Fixed instances of vehicles getting stuck inside Maris Airport Terminal
Changed files in this update