【Specification Changes & Balance Adjustments】
- Adjusted the display of reasons why jobs are halted in the job list panel to make them more accurate
- Added a feature to display the number of people currently eating in the job list panel
- Changed the maximum level of the Kitchen Tower to 1; removed kitchen tower workers
- Separated the peace standby point and battle point; units now move to the battle point in the evening on days when battles occur
- Removed artillery units from the list of units that can mount
- Changed the specification so that cavalry units can no longer be stationed in towers and other buildings (this was done for realism but may be reconsidered later)
【.Bug Fixes】
- Fixed a bug that prevented starting a new game on maps larger than size 256
- Fixed a bug where horse couriers would keep their previous transport tasks even after switching the target item, causing them to stop while searching for the wrong item
- Fixed a bug where idle worker Zundamons could get stuck due to a process change made when fixing the issue of enemy units getting stuck at headquarters
- Fixed a bug where relocated floors were excluded from the reforestation targets after reconstruction
- Fixed a bug where felled trees were not placed on the ground when starting on a map larger than size 256
- Fixed a bug where samurai would appear in a T-pose
- Fixed a bug where, depending on the building’s angle, the destination cell for stables could extend outside the structure, preventing soldiers from reaching it
- Fixed a bug where the starting point of formation commands would sometimes be incorrect
- Fixed a bug where enemy units walking along the x=0 coordinate would move toward point (0,0)
Changed depots in beta branch