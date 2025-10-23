 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Fellowship Escape From Duckov
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 October 2025 Build 20520658 Edited 24 October 2025 – 00:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

【Specification Changes & Balance Adjustments】

  • Adjusted the display of reasons why jobs are halted in the job list panel to make them more accurate
  • Added a feature to display the number of people currently eating in the job list panel
  • Changed the maximum level of the Kitchen Tower to 1; removed kitchen tower workers
  • Separated the peace standby point and battle point; units now move to the battle point in the evening on days when battles occur
  • Removed artillery units from the list of units that can mount
  • Changed the specification so that cavalry units can no longer be stationed in towers and other buildings (this was done for realism but may be reconsidered later)


【.Bug Fixes】

  • Fixed a bug that prevented starting a new game on maps larger than size 256
  • Fixed a bug where horse couriers would keep their previous transport tasks even after switching the target item, causing them to stop while searching for the wrong item
  • Fixed a bug where idle worker Zundamons could get stuck due to a process change made when fixing the issue of enemy units getting stuck at headquarters
  • Fixed a bug where relocated floors were excluded from the reforestation targets after reconstruction
  • Fixed a bug where felled trees were not placed on the ground when starting on a map larger than size 256
  • Fixed a bug where samurai would appear in a T-pose
  • Fixed a bug where, depending on the building’s angle, the destination cell for stables could extend outside the structure, preventing soldiers from reaching it
  • Fixed a bug where the starting point of formation commands would sometimes be incorrect
  • Fixed a bug where enemy units walking along the x=0 coordinate would move toward point (0,0)

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 20520658
Depot 2455611
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link