ADDITIONS:"Harsh Conditions" Expanded
- The amount of possible harsh conditions effecting game mechanics directly(previously just heavy fog and quakes) has been expanded.
- There are now two varieties of mechanics-impacting harsh conditions, one which appears on the second and third season, and then a harder variety for the final. For example, Heavy Fog is now a standard variety, while Quakes is a harder variety
- This should help to make the midgame of a run less difficult on average, but keep the endgame consistenly more challenging.
Game Speed
- The game speed should now be more consistent across devices.
- The game speed can now be adjusted up and down with buttons next to the options button. Speeds include 1x,2x,4x, 1/2x, and 1/4x
- The 1/4 speed is mostly there to be funny, honestly.
Rewards
- Something on the title screen now changes when you've cleared a run with each of the six leaders.
- And maybe if you're extra committed, you can get a second change, too...?
ADJUSTMENTS:Tools
- Most tools which add a tag to tiles of a specific tag now also provide extra resource when those tiles are scored.
- Some tiles which give extra resource to tiles of a specific tag have been made more powerful
BUGFIXES:
- Hitting the terminal code entry button on a controller now only opens the code UI on the title screen.
Changed files in this update