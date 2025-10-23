 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20520639 Edited 24 October 2025 – 00:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
After continued observation of gameplay from players and personal testing, this update seeks to implement some needed changes for the purposes of better game feel.

ADDITIONS:

"Harsh Conditions" Expanded
  • The amount of possible harsh conditions effecting game mechanics directly(previously just heavy fog and quakes) has been expanded.
  • There are now two varieties of mechanics-impacting harsh conditions, one which appears on the second and third season, and then a harder variety for the final. For example, Heavy Fog is now a standard variety, while Quakes is a harder variety
  • This should help to make the midgame of a run less difficult on average, but keep the endgame consistenly more challenging.

Game Speed
  • The game speed should now be more consistent across devices.
  • The game speed can now be adjusted up and down with buttons next to the options button. Speeds include 1x,2x,4x, 1/2x, and 1/4x
  • The 1/4 speed is mostly there to be funny, honestly.

Rewards
  • Something on the title screen now changes when you've cleared a run with each of the six leaders.
  • And maybe if you're extra committed, you can get a second change, too...?

ADJUSTMENTS:

Tools
  • Most tools which add a tag to tiles of a specific tag now also provide extra resource when those tiles are scored.
  • Some tiles which give extra resource to tiles of a specific tag have been made more powerful

BUGFIXES:

  • Hitting the terminal code entry button on a controller now only opens the code UI on the title screen.

