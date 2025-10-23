ADDITIONS:

The amount of possible harsh conditions effecting game mechanics directly(previously just heavy fog and quakes) has been expanded.



There are now two varieties of mechanics-impacting harsh conditions, one which appears on the second and third season, and then a harder variety for the final. For example, Heavy Fog is now a standard variety, while Quakes is a harder variety



This should help to make the midgame of a run less difficult on average, but keep the endgame consistenly more challenging.



The game speed should now be more consistent across devices.



The game speed can now be adjusted up and down with buttons next to the options button. Speeds include 1x,2x,4x, 1/2x, and 1/4x



The 1/4 speed is mostly there to be funny, honestly.



Something on the title screen now changes when you've cleared a run with each of the six leaders.



And maybe if you're extra committed, you can get a second change, too...?



ADJUSTMENTS:

Most tools which add a tag to tiles of a specific tag now also provide extra resource when those tiles are scored.



Some tiles which give extra resource to tiles of a specific tag have been made more powerful



BUGFIXES:

Hitting the terminal code entry button on a controller now only opens the code UI on the title screen.



After continued observation of gameplay from players and personal testing, this update seeks to implement some needed changes for the purposes of better game feel.