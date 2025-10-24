Highlights
Launcher removed: The game client now launches directly via the Steam Play button
Updated in-game fonts to a modern style, resolving character rendering issues
The Graphics options are now accessible directly from the in-game menu
Note: A restart is required for changes to take effect
If you experience DPI or resolution issues, please delete the file
config.opslocated in your Kathana folder at
/system/config.ops
Reduced client size by approximately 700 MB
Optimized object loading, resulting in improved client performance
Players will now reconnect to the Character Selection screen in case of disconnection (feature added in the previous patch)
A new confirmation prompt has been introduced to display the full item list before completing a purchase from a personal shop
Implemented a Chat History window feature, allowing players to view all previous messages, including electronic bulletin messages
The target character’s level is now displayed next to their name in the trade window
Updated the schedule events for Anaka Kruma and High Kruma
Feature Improvements
Increased drop rate of Halloween Pumpkins
Improved overall server stability and resilience
Enhanced client security to improve protection and detection against cheating and unauthorized modifications
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where the
+and
-keys toggled the Skill Bars in reverse order
The
+key now correctly cycles Skill Bars from 1 to 5
The
-key now correctly cycles Skill Bars from 5 to 1
Additionally, the Increment and Decrement buttons near Slot 0 now function properly, switching Skill Bars as intended
Fixed map server issues that prevented players from logging in or moving between maps
Fixed an issue where shadows could not be toggled on or off
