Launcher removed: The game client now launches directly via the Steam Play button

Updated in-game fonts to a modern style, resolving character rendering issues

The Graphics options are now accessible directly from the in-game menu Note: A restart is required for changes to take effect

If you experience DPI or resolution issues, please delete the file config.ops located in your Kathana folder at /system/config.ops

Reduced client size by approximately 700 MB

Optimized object loading, resulting in improved client performance

Players will now reconnect to the Character Selection screen in case of disconnection (feature added in the previous patch)

A new confirmation prompt has been introduced to display the full item list before completing a purchase from a personal shop

Implemented a Chat History window feature, allowing players to view all previous messages, including electronic bulletin messages

The target character’s level is now displayed next to their name in the trade window