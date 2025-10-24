 Skip to content
Major 24 October 2025 Build 20520635 Edited 24 October 2025 – 15:13:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Highlights

  • Launcher removed: The game client now launches directly via the Steam Play button

  • Updated in-game fonts to a modern style, resolving character rendering issues

  • The Graphics options are now accessible directly from the in-game menu

    • Note: A restart is required for changes to take effect

    • If you experience DPI or resolution issues, please delete the file config.ops located in your Kathana folder at /system/config.ops

  • Reduced client size by approximately 700 MB

  • Optimized object loading, resulting in improved client performance

  • Players will now reconnect to the Character Selection screen in case of disconnection (feature added in the previous patch)

  • A new confirmation prompt has been introduced to display the full item list before completing a purchase from a personal shop

  • Implemented a Chat History window feature, allowing players to view all previous messages, including electronic bulletin messages

  • The target character’s level is now displayed next to their name in the trade window

  • Updated the schedule events for Anaka Kruma and High Kruma

Feature Improvements

  • Increased drop rate of Halloween Pumpkins

  • Improved overall server stability and resilience

  • Enhanced client security to improve protection and detection against cheating and unauthorized modifications

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the + and - keys toggled the Skill Bars in reverse order

    • The + key now correctly cycles Skill Bars from 1 to 5

    • The - key now correctly cycles Skill Bars from 5 to 1

    • Additionally, the Increment and Decrement buttons near Slot 0 now function properly, switching Skill Bars as intended

  • Fixed map server issues that prevented players from logging in or moving between maps

  • Fixed an issue where shadows could not be toggled on or off

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2081881
