potions

Prompting endless mode when approaching endless mode portals (the big bad evil guy was always meant to goad you)



Collision fixes on various biome assets, to prevent players from falling through the map or to prevent enemies spawning in "stuck" positions (this is ongoing so please report with screenshots if you do encounter such!)



Hub map lighting adjusted



Shop now displays costs of items and upgrades!



Text speed moderately tuned up



XP and level correctly reset between returning to Hub and starting a new run



Hey Drunk Wizard Dungeoneers!We come withquality of life and miscellaneous bug fixes that have so far been reported on our discord or via other various channels.This includesWe are always on the listen for any other feedback and ideas! We are already busy planning what our future content update will hold and will be keen to hear what you (the epic dungeoneers) want to see! Please let us know through engaging on any of our socials @fyreflightgames or our community Discord.Stay cool, epic, and drink potions responsibly,The FyreFlight Dev Team