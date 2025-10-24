 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Fellowship Escape From Duckov
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 October 2025 Build 20520596 Edited 24 October 2025 – 02:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update contains a variety of bug fixes / polish improvements and a new mechanic we are starting to experiment with.

Missions

Missions will be goals that provide an extra bonus during the level. Currently there is just one mission that will appear on the first level: Break 50 barrels during your run. Completing the mission will reward 1000 coins. We will have more varied missions and exciting rewards soon, but pushing out an early version of it for testing.

Bug Fixes / Changes

  • Fixed crasher when maximum health upgrade was purchased.

  • Fixed Bling Bunny Firepool golden upgrade that would destroy all the enemies.

  • Fixed Dressing Tent UI error when you have no equipment available for a slot. Also allows removing gear from the character.

  • Improved Anvil Impact effect

  • Added icon for field on level up screens (some fields are still missing custom icons)

  • Bird bombers ignore ground obstacles and will fly over rocks, etc...

Changed files in this update

Depot 4005891
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link