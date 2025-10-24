This update contains a variety of bug fixes / polish improvements and a new mechanic we are starting to experiment with.
Missions
Missions will be goals that provide an extra bonus during the level. Currently there is just one mission that will appear on the first level: Break 50 barrels during your run. Completing the mission will reward 1000 coins. We will have more varied missions and exciting rewards soon, but pushing out an early version of it for testing.
Bug Fixes / Changes
Fixed crasher when maximum health upgrade was purchased.
Fixed Bling Bunny Firepool golden upgrade that would destroy all the enemies.
Fixed Dressing Tent UI error when you have no equipment available for a slot. Also allows removing gear from the character.
Improved Anvil Impact effect
Added icon for field on level up screens (some fields are still missing custom icons)
Bird bombers ignore ground obstacles and will fly over rocks, etc...
Changed files in this update