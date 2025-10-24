This update contains a variety of bug fixes / polish improvements and a new mechanic we are starting to experiment with.

Missions

Missions will be goals that provide an extra bonus during the level. Currently there is just one mission that will appear on the first level: Break 50 barrels during your run. Completing the mission will reward 1000 coins. We will have more varied missions and exciting rewards soon, but pushing out an early version of it for testing.

Bug Fixes / Changes