Hello dear players,

We’re back with the second content update after Early Access! This update also includes several bug fixes. Don’t forget — your feedback is very important to us. Have fun! ⚽

Optimization Update:

This update doesn’t include any major optimization changes, only some data synchronization and code optimizations.

Work on a large optimization package is still in progress ⌛⌛



New Mechanics:

Added a hand truck for players to carry items. (You can purchase it from the computer.)

Added a worker who handles game consoles .

Added a 6-player mode 🔥 — you can now play with up to 6 friends.

Improved Mechanics:

The frequency of customer arrivals has been improved.

Credit cards now work much faster.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue where worker salaries were overpaid or underpaid.

Fixed the credit card freezing issue.

Adjusted market customer movement issues . (Another update on this is coming soon.)

In addition, dozens of other bugs reported on Discord and in the community have been fixed.

Players who still experience these issues can contact us through Discord. We’ll continue improving the game constantly.

Your feedback means a lot to us — thank you, and enjoy the game!