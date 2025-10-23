Hello again!



We bring our first planned set of improvements for the playtest!



Battle buttons have been redesigned and moved to a new spot. Now, they are smaller and centered in the screen, we want to test the position and size of them before we move on with the final ones.



Action Points (AP) system has been redesigned to stop being tied to elements. Now, it should be easier to understand and take advantage of the system.



Also, we have added a very big usability change on how cancel/wait button works. We've seen you raging after wasting a turn when you just wanted to make a different move. Hopefully, it won't happen again.



Some minor changes in different UI elements have been added.



Again, thank you for helping us out with this playtest, your feedback is invaluable!

