 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Fellowship Escape From Duckov
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 October 2025 Build 20520543 Edited 24 October 2025 – 00:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We just pushed a small update fixing a Unity vulnerability (https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01) and tweaking the UI slightly for a better experience on the SteamDeck. Cheers!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2446031
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2446032
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link