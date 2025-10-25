 Skip to content
25 October 2025 Build 20520469
Update notes via Steam Community

FIXES

  • Fixed an issue where the blur effect was missing on AMD GPUs, introduced with the WindShield VFX update.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1107321
