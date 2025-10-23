Hi there freaks. We have opened a playtest for everyone and it will last until the release of FreakShow. Which happens on October 31st!!!

To join it just come to our Freakshow Steam page and join the playtest under the trailer

Also join our Discord to organize a team to play with: https://discord.gg/dCWEu3pFEM

If at any point you find an issue or bug please report it on discord or here so that we can take a look and fix it in a timely manner! Bug Report: https://forms.gle/fLiSSxsQLXU3my186