 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Fellowship Escape From Duckov
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 October 2025 Build 20520356 Edited 24 October 2025 – 01:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hotfix 001

Hello everyone, Alice here! Thank you all for playing HYPERBEAT!

We just put out Hotfix 001, which primarily fixes fixes a crash encountered by some users when loading into the Wellspring. Thank you everyone who reported the issue!

Changelog:

  • Fixed a crash that occurred when loading into the Wellspring

  • Fixed a misplaced note in REQUIEM

If you would like to give us any feedback or report in the bugs, please come join us on our Discord!
Thank you all for your support!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2263361
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link