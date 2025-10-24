Hotfix 001

Hello everyone, Alice here! Thank you all for playing HYPERBEAT!

We just put out Hotfix 001, which primarily fixes fixes a crash encountered by some users when loading into the Wellspring. Thank you everyone who reported the issue!

Changelog:

Fixed a crash that occurred when loading into the Wellspring

Fixed a misplaced note in REQUIEM

If you would like to give us any feedback or report in the bugs, please come join us on our Discord!

Thank you all for your support!