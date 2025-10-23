🎃 Halloween Update — Night of the Dolls
The facility grows quiet… too quiet. Strange whispers echo through the halls, and the dolls aren’t behaving like they used to.
🕯️ What’s new:
Halloween decorations and lighting tweaks across all rooms
Creepy ambient effects and random doll appearances 👁️
Minor bug fixes and performance improvements
This limited-time event will run until November 4nd — after that, the dolls go back to “normal”... if they ever were.
Happy Halloween, Investigator.
Don’t blink.
HALLOWEEN UPDATE!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update