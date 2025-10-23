🎃 Halloween Update — Night of the DollsThe facility grows quiet… too quiet. Strange whispers echo through the halls, and the dolls aren’t behaving like they used to.🕯️ What’s new:Halloween decorations and lighting tweaks across all roomsCreepy ambient effects and random doll appearances 👁️Minor bug fixes and performance improvementsThis limited-time event will run until November 4nd — after that, the dolls go back to “normal”... if they ever were.Happy Halloween, Investigator.Don’t blink.