Major 23 October 2025 Build 20520344 Edited 23 October 2025 – 23:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🎃 Halloween Update — Night of the Dolls



The facility grows quiet… too quiet. Strange whispers echo through the halls, and the dolls aren’t behaving like they used to.

🕯️ What’s new:

Halloween decorations and lighting tweaks across all rooms

Creepy ambient effects and random doll appearances 👁️

Minor bug fixes and performance improvements

This limited-time event will run until November 4nd — after that, the dolls go back to “normal”... if they ever were.

Happy Halloween, Investigator.
Don’t blink.

