 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 Counter-Strike 2 Fellowship Marvel Rivals Escape From Duckov
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 October 2025 Build 20520335 Edited 23 October 2025 – 23:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

MULTIPLAYER

  • Smoother online gameplay

  • Reduced the amount of data being sent over network – ability to host servers with lower internet speeds

  • Fingers now animate for connected players

  • Wheels rotate for connected players

  • Resolved issue causing players to disconnect after repeatedly reconnecting to the same host

  • Build version checking - lobbies for players on older or newer versions no longer show in lobby list

GAMEPLAY OPTIONS

  • Added auto pumping on/off switch in the game options

  • Turning ramp assist off now also removes pocket airing assist

GENERAL

  • Trick animation speed slightly increased

Changed files in this update

Windows ScooterFlow Content Depot 1648391
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link