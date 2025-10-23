MULTIPLAYER
Smoother online gameplay
Reduced the amount of data being sent over network – ability to host servers with lower internet speeds
Fingers now animate for connected players
Wheels rotate for connected players
Resolved issue causing players to disconnect after repeatedly reconnecting to the same host
Build version checking - lobbies for players on older or newer versions no longer show in lobby list
GAMEPLAY OPTIONS
Added auto pumping on/off switch in the game options
Turning ramp assist off now also removes pocket airing assist
GENERAL
Trick animation speed slightly increased
Changed files in this update