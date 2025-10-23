 Skip to content
Major 23 October 2025 Build 20520279 Edited 23 October 2025 – 22:59:18 UTC by Wendy Share
🆕 Hate-Gem: Rise of Demon – Version 1.1.0

International Update

Hate-Gem: Rise of Demon is now fully bilingual! This update brings the game to a wider audience with complete English localization, while preserving the emotional depth and symbolic richness of the original Spanish version.

🌍 What's New

  • 🌐 Language Selector added to the options menu — switch between English and Spanish anytime

  • 🖼️ Localized sprites for save files, UI icons, and in-game prompts

  • 🗣️ All NPC dialogue and boss encounters fully translated

  • 📜 Item descriptions and ability texts now available in both languages

  • 🧩 Dynamic text system that adapts menus, interactions, and lore based on your selected language

🛠️ Bug Fixes & Improvements

  • 🚧 Fixed a bug where players could bypass wall collisions

  • 💥 Resolved collision issues during the Hate-Avatar bossfight

  • 🚪 Fixed a door that failed to close during the War Colossus encounter

  • 😶‍🌫️ Added new facial expressions to NPCs in dialogue boxes for richer emotional storytelling

  • 🎨 Introduced a brand-new character portrait illustrated by Ale Tobias

This update is more than a translation — it’s a full narrative and visual adaptation, crafted to retain the game’s tone, symbolism, and emotional impact across languages.

🔮 What's Next?

We're working on visual polish, balance tweaks, and new accessibility options. If you spot any translation issues or have feedback, we’d love to hear from you!

