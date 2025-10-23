MateEngine 2.7.0

Fixes and Improvements:

#288 Added a “Reset Blendshapes” button to the Blendshape Menu that allows resetting all blendshape values to default.

#268 The avatar no longer reacts to mouse movement when “Avatar Always in Front” is disabled.

Fixed an issue where the avatar could be dragged beyond window edges, causing visual glitches.

Changes:

Reduced the “Hand Hold” detection area to prevent accidental activation during headpats.

#149 Headpats now require circular or back-and-forth mouse movement on the avatar’s head to trigger the animation.

New Cosmetics:

Added a new cosmetic item “ERROR!” under Steam DLCs, featuring an animated pixel-style face overlay in a retro arcade design.

New Dance Trails:

Added a dropdown menu in Dance Settings where you can select from multiple trail effects to match your style and preference.

Face Expressions:

In BigScreen mode, the avatar closes its eyes and relaxes while receiving headpats.

Female avatars now display the “>_<” expression when the mouse hovers over sensitive areas.

The avatar now uses the “>_<” expression when dragged by the mouse (requires proper setup on custom models).

AI Chat Update:

The avatar now moves its mouth in sync while speaking through AI Chat for more natural interactions.

Alarm Update:

The Alarm system is now located in the Circle Menu instead of the Settings Menu.

Clicking the Alarm icon opens the new Alarm Menu, allowing you to create unlimited alarms.

Each alarm can be configured for specific weekdays.

If no days are selected, the alarm will trigger daily at the set time.