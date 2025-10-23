 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20520242
Update notes via Steam Community

MateEngine 2.7.0

Fixes and Improvements:

  • Fixed an issue where the avatar could be dragged beyond window edges, causing visual glitches.

  • #268 The avatar no longer reacts to mouse movement when “Avatar Always in Front” is disabled.

  • #288 Added a “Reset Blendshapes” button to the Blendshape Menu that allows resetting all blendshape values to default.

Changes:

  • #149 Headpats now require circular or back-and-forth mouse movement on the avatar’s head to trigger the animation.

  • Reduced the “Hand Hold” detection area to prevent accidental activation during headpats.

New Cosmetics:

  • Added a new cosmetic item “ERROR!” under Steam DLCs, featuring an animated pixel-style face overlay in a retro arcade design.

New Dance Trails:

  • Added a dropdown menu in Dance Settings where you can select from multiple trail effects to match your style and preference.

Face Expressions:

  • The avatar now uses the “>_<” expression when dragged by the mouse (requires proper setup on custom models).

  • Female avatars now display the “>_<” expression when the mouse hovers over sensitive areas.

  • In BigScreen mode, the avatar closes its eyes and relaxes while receiving headpats.

AI Chat Update:

  • The avatar now moves its mouth in sync while speaking through AI Chat for more natural interactions.

Alarm Update:

  • The Alarm system is now located in the Circle Menu instead of the Settings Menu.

  • Clicking the Alarm icon opens the new Alarm Menu, allowing you to create unlimited alarms.

  • Each alarm can be configured for specific weekdays.

  • If no days are selected, the alarm will trigger daily at the set time.

  • To enable alarms only on selected days (for example Monday and Friday), press the MON and FRI buttons.

Language Update:

  • Updated and refined translations for Korean, Chinese (Traditional and Simplified), Kazakh, Ukrainian, German, Polish, Japanese, Spanish, Turkish, and French.

