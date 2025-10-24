Greetings Reagents,

Our team has been working to release a patch with the following hotfixes:

Consecutive projectile impacts on Imposters now have reduced effectiveness when occurring in quick succession.

Fixed an issue with players on PC having an invalid path set up as a caching folder. This prevented players from playing the game.

Fixed an issue with continuing as Reagents after a Global or Friend Invasion. It should now properly launch an Invasion Trial. Remember that you can adjust your Privacy Settings for your Trials to enable Invasion by Friends or Anyone in ALL Trials. Please adjust this setting according to your personal preference if you are above Reagent level 30. This setting is DISABLED unless a player has ENABLED it.

Fixed a rare crash on GTX 660 graphic cards.

Fixed an issue where Imposters would sometimes spawning from insertion gates that were disabled.

Known Issue

Our team is investigating potential issues with players not being able to Invade friends from their Social Menu in The Outlast Trials. Please let us know know if you encounter any issues with this.

Once again, thank you to everyone who’s taken the time to report issues and share feedback, your input has been pivotal in us improving Invasion and addressing issues quickly!

Catch you in the Sleep Room soon, Reagents.

- Team RB