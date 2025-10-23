 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20520216 Edited 23 October 2025 – 23:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New content

  • Added a new event (dialogue) and some story.

  • Moved old man to a new portion of the trail during act 3.

Adjustments

  • Fixed some box colliders through the game to be more precise.

  • Removed box collider from trash area in front of trailer park.

  • Added wooden ramp to get over fence near water reservoir.

  • Added more rocks to woodhill trail.

  • Adjusted background image in act3 finale to be white.

  • Made it so bear hint only displays once rather than over and over.

  • Bear spray distance is less.

  • Slightly changed some text of some hints and journal text.

  • Added a note to the tutorial screen about the game not including an autosave feature.

Bugfixes

  • Fixed journal text overflowing off of the page. Now if it overflows from page 1, it will go to page 2.

https://discord.gg/P3T9KPtvkm

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3588361
