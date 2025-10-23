New content
Added a new event (dialogue) and some story.
Moved old man to a new portion of the trail during act 3.
Adjustments
Fixed some box colliders through the game to be more precise.
Removed box collider from trash area in front of trailer park.
Added wooden ramp to get over fence near water reservoir.
Added more rocks to woodhill trail.
Adjusted background image in act3 finale to be white.
Made it so bear hint only displays once rather than over and over.
Bear spray distance is less.
Slightly changed some text of some hints and journal text.
Added a note to the tutorial screen about the game not including an autosave feature.
Bugfixes
Fixed journal text overflowing off of the page. Now if it overflows from page 1, it will go to page 2.
Changed files in this update