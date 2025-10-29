 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20520215 Edited 29 October 2025 – 02:06:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

G’day, mates!

The Animal Tracks Update — which we previewed recently — is now live!
Hop aboard the brand-new Train Mount and travel swiftly across the island. You’ll also find exciting new features like the Farm Animal Breeding system and more! Check out the full patch notes below for all the details.

 

Animal Tracks Update Celebration Sale

To celebrate the release of the new update, we’re also running a special discount event!
If you haven’t picked up Dinkum yet—or have a friend who’s been curious—now’s the perfect time!

  • Sale Period

    • UTC: October 29, 2025, 02:00 – November 5, 2025, 02:00

    • PDT: October 28, 2025, 19:00 – November 4, 2025, 19:00

    • AEST: October 29, 2025, 12:00 – November 5, 2025, 12:00

  • Discount

    • 30% OFF

 

How to Switch from the Beta Build to the Live Build

If you’re still using the beta build, we recommend switching to the live version for a smoother experience.
Don’t worry—your save data from the beta build will carry over after updating!

  1. In your Steam Library, right-click Dinkum and select Properties

  2. Go to the Betas tab and choose “None” under the beta participation list

  3. Let Steam update the build, then launch the game as usual

 

See you in the game~ Hooroo~!

Changed files in this update

