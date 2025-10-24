Patch Notes:

- Item Capacity UI rework (Made more visible and stylized)

- Apex stun time fixed (sorry all, guess I turned the stun time down to 5 seconds and that accidently made it to a packaged build, now is back to normal)

- Slug queen health scales on difficulty (Normal difficulty will make the Slug Queen feel closer to a regular enemy)

- Optimized enemy spawn code and enemies can now continue to spawn when one is wounded (previously would only spawn new enemies when all were dead)

- Mimics now cannot spawn in solo (Now allows you to play solo full stealth since mimics wouldn't mimic anyone in solo and just instantly know some ones location)

- New generator power down sound

- Infection testing sound removed

- Watcher enemy stun locking fixed

- A potential performance improvement related to animation IK solvers

- Dynamic voice chat UI that shows how loud you are as you talk into the microphone

- EQ and compressor added to voice chat, overall quality improved + input gain rework, stopping it from sounding completely blown out at high values

- Players attacked while doing generator or laser wouldn't play attack animation fixed

- Worm spawn stutter fixed

- Doors when broken down at slaughter would rotate on the wrong axis fixed

- Infection times scale based on difficulty with nightmare being almost instant, hard 30 seconds, and easy changed to 260 seconds. Also remember these are minimum times that a infection can take over, so the chance of turning instantly is still quite rare on Nightmare.

- Global voice chat volume affects 2d volume as well

- Lobby screen UI location name moved to the aircraft touchdown bar

- Improved audio in the forest map