24 October 2025 Build 20520154 Edited 24 October 2025 – 00:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Patch Notes:
- Item Capacity UI rework (Made more visible and stylized)
- Apex stun time fixed (sorry all, guess I turned the stun time down to 5 seconds and that accidently made it to a packaged build, now is back to normal)
- Slug queen health scales on difficulty (Normal difficulty will make the Slug Queen feel closer to a regular enemy)
- Optimized enemy spawn code and enemies can now continue to spawn when one is wounded (previously would only spawn new enemies when all were dead)
- Mimics now cannot spawn in solo (Now allows you to play solo full stealth since mimics wouldn't mimic anyone in solo and just instantly know some ones location)
- New generator power down sound
- Infection testing sound removed
- Watcher enemy stun locking fixed
- A potential performance improvement related to animation IK solvers
- Dynamic voice chat UI that shows how loud you are as you talk into the microphone
- EQ and compressor added to voice chat, overall quality improved + input gain rework, stopping it from sounding completely blown out at high values
- Players attacked while doing generator or laser wouldn't play attack animation fixed
- Worm spawn stutter fixed
- Doors when broken down at slaughter would rotate on the wrong axis fixed
- Infection times scale based on difficulty with nightmare being almost instant, hard 30 seconds, and easy changed to 260 seconds. Also remember these are minimum times that a infection can take over, so the chance of turning instantly is still quite rare on Nightmare.
- Global voice chat volume affects 2d volume as well
- Lobby screen UI location name moved to the aircraft touchdown bar
- Improved audio in the forest map

