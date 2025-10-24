Patch Notes:
- Item Capacity UI rework (Made more visible and stylized)
- Apex stun time fixed (sorry all, guess I turned the stun time down to 5 seconds and that accidently made it to a packaged build, now is back to normal)
- Slug queen health scales on difficulty (Normal difficulty will make the Slug Queen feel closer to a regular enemy)
- Optimized enemy spawn code and enemies can now continue to spawn when one is wounded (previously would only spawn new enemies when all were dead)
- Mimics now cannot spawn in solo (Now allows you to play solo full stealth since mimics wouldn't mimic anyone in solo and just instantly know some ones location)
- New generator power down sound
- Infection testing sound removed
- Watcher enemy stun locking fixed
- A potential performance improvement related to animation IK solvers
- Dynamic voice chat UI that shows how loud you are as you talk into the microphone
- EQ and compressor added to voice chat, overall quality improved + input gain rework, stopping it from sounding completely blown out at high values
- Players attacked while doing generator or laser wouldn't play attack animation fixed
- Worm spawn stutter fixed
- Doors when broken down at slaughter would rotate on the wrong axis fixed
- Infection times scale based on difficulty with nightmare being almost instant, hard 30 seconds, and easy changed to 260 seconds. Also remember these are minimum times that a infection can take over, so the chance of turning instantly is still quite rare on Nightmare.
- Global voice chat volume affects 2d volume as well
- Lobby screen UI location name moved to the aircraft touchdown bar
- Improved audio in the forest map
Nuclear Nightmare V4.5
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update