Splintered v1.0 is Now Available!

Today's the day that Splintered officially leaves Early Access and enters v1.0! To celebrate, Splintered is 30% off for the next two weeks! Here's a quick rundown of what's included in v1.0:

v1.0 Main Features:

Chapters 4 & 5 The conclusion of Splintered's story! These chapters also further enhance the game's randomizer, taking it into its final form! Equipment in Chapter 4 can be obtained from ANY era, allowing for unusual and powerful combinations of abilities. Equipment in Chapter 5 randomizes equipment abilities! Further increasing the potential combinations.

Trial of the Rogue Aedma's 4th Trial that brings a new and challenging way to engage in the randomizer! Aedma has blessed you with the ability to choose your fate! When you gain stats, spells, and abilities you'll be given three choices to choose from! However, such power must come with an equally fitting challenge: Permadeath! Completing the Trial of the Rogue will unlock both of these features for the randomizer!

Enemy Codex Head to the Enemy Codex (in the Bestiary menu) to view the stats of any enemy you've slain in game!

...And more!

Thank you!

With Splintered's Early Access coming to an end, I'd like to give a heartfelt thank you to everyone that helped shape Splintered into the game that it is today!

To everyone that followed along, participated in the Early Access, discord community, Steam forums, and beyond... Thank you! It's been an exciting 7 months and I greatly appreciate your feedback, support, and enthusiasm and for taking part in joining me on this incredible journey.

I hope you enjoy the new content and I can't wait to hear what you think!