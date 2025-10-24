This build has not been seen in a public branch.

IT'S HALLOWEEN TIME!

From now until November 7th get into the spooky mood with a new ghost chase and Halloween crates.

Brand new Halloween 2025 crates have 2 reward slots, 1 which contains previous years Halloween items and 1 which contains TD items.

Potential crates you can get are:

Halloween crate

Halloween Stickers crate

Halloween Neon crate

Torque Drift crate

Formula Drift crate

Sponsor crate

Neon crate

How to earn these new crate

Achieve all the score targets in the "HALLOWEEN ESCAPE" challenge for a chance at a combined 4 crates

Purchase 12 Daily Crates for 125 Bullion

Normal Halloween crates will also be purchasable for the duration of the event!

Updates:

As per usual if you have any feedback or suggestions for us we would love to hear all about it in our discord!

Keep your eyes out for a certain event that will be taking place at the end of this week!

Stay Sideways everyone!

-J