24 October 2025 Build 20520119 Edited 24 October 2025 – 01:52:06 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

IT'S HALLOWEEN TIME!

From now until November 7th get into the spooky mood with a new ghost chase and Halloween crates.

Brand new Halloween 2025 crates have 2 reward slots, 1 which contains previous years Halloween items and 1 which contains TD items.

Potential crates you can get are:

  • Halloween crate

  • Halloween Stickers crate

  • Halloween Neon crate

  • Torque Drift crate

  • Formula Drift crate

  • Sponsor crate

  • Neon crate

How to earn these new crate

  • Achieve all the score targets in the "HALLOWEEN ESCAPE" challenge for a chance at a combined 4 crates

  • Purchase 12 Daily Crates for 125 Bullion

Normal Halloween crates will also be purchasable for the duration of the event!

Updates:

As per usual if you have any feedback or suggestions for us we would love to hear all about it in our discord!

Keep your eyes out for a certain event that will be taking place at the end of this week!

Stay Sideways everyone!
-J

