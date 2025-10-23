Fixed crash related to KeyValues



Added 'No Bullets' style for the Paka Parka



Fixed Widowmaker not giving metal when Spy is disguised as their own team (GitHub fix from Grampa Swood)



Fixed on-hit attributes not triggering when Spy is disguised as their own team (GitHub fix from Grampa Swood)



Fixed game mode prefix check failing when loading maps from the Workshop (GitHub fix from LizardOfOz)



Added null pointer checks for recent casual doors fix (GitHub fix from Bitl)



Fixed a bug where Gas Passer gas can cover players with gas in spawn rooms (GitHub fix from Bitl)



Fixed typo in logical expression (GitHub fix from Ian Brun)



Fixed Vaccinator charge sounds playing multiple times per tick (GitHub fix from treacherousfiend)



Fixed event text leak in CTFHudPasstimeBallStatus (GitHub fix from Dmitry Tsarevich)



Fixed Minigun barrel movement being updated multiple times per tick (GitHub fix from Marioiscool246)



Fixed CHealthAccountPanel not using NegativeColor for negative values (GitHub fix from Bradasparky)



Improved the random class selection algorithm to reduce the chance of failure (GitHub fix from Bradasparky)



Fixed KeyValues memory leak in birds (GitHub fix from CosminPerRam)



Fixed Team Spirit Footprints BLU team coloring (GitHub fix from Herobrine0412)



Fixed animation playback in the class selection menu (GitHub fix from Hunter Kvalevog)



Updated Mann Co. Catalog controls to mimic Workshop dialog (GitHub fix from Liam Stone)



Updated the Globetrotter to fix the second style using the wrong BLU team skin



Updated/Added some tournament medals



Updated the Seamann's Stubble Fixed the normal map for better shading

Updated the backpack icon



Updated arena_afterlife Fixed a rare regression bug that could cause players in Hell to count as alive



Updated koth_dusker Fixed being able to build in RED spawn

Fixed a perch spot outside of BLU spawn

Added a visual delimitation for the capture zone



Updated zi_atoll, zi_blazehattan, zi_devastation_final1, zi_murky, zi_sanitarium, and zi_woods Fixed an exploit that allowed Zombie Spies to disguise as Survivors



Updated ctf_doublecross_event Took significant steps towards improving FPS on the map, especially around the bridge

Reduced particle and prop usage around the map

Removed the ability to roll the minify spell and replaced it with the teleport spell with one charge (Thanks Lizard of Oz)

Added extensions to the window frames looking through each opposing team's base and made the raised shacks slightly more symmetrical to block Sniper sightline

Removed the two spell books from just outside of the doors of each base

Increased the respawn time of the rare spell book slightly

Added Gargoyle spawns

Fixed a number of minor visual issues and clipping bugs (Thanks Lilly, The Rat Man, Dr. Maxi, and everyone else who reported these!)





An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include: