23 October 2025 Build 20520068 Edited 23 October 2025 – 23:13:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:

  • Fixed crash related to KeyValues
  • Added 'No Bullets' style for the Paka Parka
  • Fixed Widowmaker not giving metal when Spy is disguised as their own team (GitHub fix from Grampa Swood)
  • Fixed on-hit attributes not triggering when Spy is disguised as their own team (GitHub fix from Grampa Swood)
  • Fixed game mode prefix check failing when loading maps from the Workshop (GitHub fix from LizardOfOz)
  • Added null pointer checks for recent casual doors fix (GitHub fix from Bitl)
  • Fixed a bug where Gas Passer gas can cover players with gas in spawn rooms (GitHub fix from Bitl)
  • Fixed typo in logical expression (GitHub fix from Ian Brun)
  • Fixed Vaccinator charge sounds playing multiple times per tick (GitHub fix from treacherousfiend)
  • Fixed event text leak in CTFHudPasstimeBallStatus (GitHub fix from Dmitry Tsarevich)
  • Fixed Minigun barrel movement being updated multiple times per tick (GitHub fix from Marioiscool246)
  • Fixed CHealthAccountPanel not using NegativeColor for negative values (GitHub fix from Bradasparky)
  • Improved the random class selection algorithm to reduce the chance of failure (GitHub fix from Bradasparky)
  • Fixed KeyValues memory leak in birds (GitHub fix from CosminPerRam)
  • Fixed Team Spirit Footprints BLU team coloring (GitHub fix from Herobrine0412)
  • Fixed animation playback in the class selection menu (GitHub fix from Hunter Kvalevog)
  • Updated Mann Co. Catalog controls to mimic Workshop dialog (GitHub fix from Liam Stone)
  • Updated the Globetrotter to fix the second style using the wrong BLU team skin
  • Updated/Added some tournament medals
  • Updated the Seamann's Stubble
    • Fixed the normal map for better shading
    • Updated the backpack icon

  • Updated arena_afterlife
    • Fixed a rare regression bug that could cause players in Hell to count as alive

  • Updated koth_dusker
    • Fixed being able to build in RED spawn
    • Fixed a perch spot outside of BLU spawn
    • Added a visual delimitation for the capture zone

  • Updated zi_atoll, zi_blazehattan, zi_devastation_final1, zi_murky, zi_sanitarium, and zi_woods
    • Fixed an exploit that allowed Zombie Spies to disguise as Survivors

  • Updated ctf_doublecross_event
    • Took significant steps towards improving FPS on the map, especially around the bridge
    • Reduced particle and prop usage around the map
    • Removed the ability to roll the minify spell and replaced it with the teleport spell with one charge (Thanks Lizard of Oz)
    • Added extensions to the window frames looking through each opposing team's base and made the raised shacks slightly more symmetrical to block Sniper sightline
    • Removed the two spell books from just outside of the doors of each base
    • Increased the respawn time of the rare spell book slightly
    • Added Gargoyle spawns
    • Fixed a number of minor visual issues and clipping bugs (Thanks Lilly, The Rat Man, Dr. Maxi, and everyone else who reported these!)

