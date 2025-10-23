 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20519890
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

These changes are for the online beta. Any general changes will be added to the main version of the game in a future update. It contains the following changes:

Online

  • Cirno and Daiyousei now available to try out.

  • Ping now capable of being seen by the host.

  • The bug where the game hangs before the character select screen online has been patched.

General Gameplay

  • Cirno's desperation can now be disabled by having the ball hit the wall, but the wall will lose an extra 50 points.

Characters

Daiyousei

Projectile

  • Every individual projectile may now target the closest opponent to their proximity. This means that the bullets won't target the same opponent as a group as often as before.

Bomb

  • Improved coding so that Dai will now stop the ball every time she teleports, even if its off screen.

Windows Depot 3428331
