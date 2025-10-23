This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

These changes are for the online beta. Any general changes will be added to the main version of the game in a future update. It contains the following changes:

Online

Cirno and Daiyousei now available to try out.

Ping now capable of being seen by the host.

The bug where the game hangs before the character select screen online has been patched.

General Gameplay

Cirno's desperation can now be disabled by having the ball hit the wall, but the wall will lose an extra 50 points.

Characters

Daiyousei

Projectile

Every individual projectile may now target the closest opponent to their proximity. This means that the bullets won't target the same opponent as a group as often as before.

Bomb