🆕 Hate-Gem: Rise of Demon – Version 1.1.0
International Update
Hate-Gem: Rise of Demon is now fully bilingual! This update brings the game to a wider audience with complete English localization, while preserving the emotional depth and symbolic richness of the original Spanish version.
🌍 What's New
🌐 Language Selector added to the options menu — switch between English and Spanish anytime
🖼️ Localized sprites for save files, UI icons, and in-game prompts
🗣️ All NPC dialogue and boss encounters fully translated
📜 Item descriptions and ability texts now available in both languages
🧩 Dynamic text system that adapts menus, interactions, and lore based on your selected language
🛠️ Bug Fixes & Improvements
🚧 Fixed a bug where players could bypass wall collisions
💥 Resolved collision issues during the Hate-Avatar bossfight
🚪 Fixed a door that failed to close during the War Colossus encounter
😶🌫️ Added new facial expressions to NPCs in dialogue boxes for richer emotional storytelling
🎨 Introduced a brand-new character portrait illustrated by Ale Tobias
This update is more than a translation — it’s a full narrative and visual adaptation, crafted to retain the game’s tone, symbolism, and emotional impact across languages.
🔮 What's Next?
We're working on visual polish, balance tweaks, and new accessibility options. If you spot any translation issues or have feedback, we’d love to hear from you!
