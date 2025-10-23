🆕 Hate-Gem: Rise of Demon – Version 1.1.0

International Update

Hate-Gem: Rise of Demon is now fully bilingual! This update brings the game to a wider audience with complete English localization, while preserving the emotional depth and symbolic richness of the original Spanish version.

🌍 What's New

🌐 Language Selector added to the options menu — switch between English and Spanish anytime

🖼️ Localized sprites for save files, UI icons, and in-game prompts

🗣️ All NPC dialogue and boss encounters fully translated

📜 Item descriptions and ability texts now available in both languages

🧩 Dynamic text system that adapts menus, interactions, and lore based on your selected language

🛠️ Bug Fixes & Improvements

🚧 Fixed a bug where players could bypass wall collisions

💥 Resolved collision issues during the Hate-Avatar bossfight

🚪 Fixed a door that failed to close during the War Colossus encounter

😶‍🌫️ Added new facial expressions to NPCs in dialogue boxes for richer emotional storytelling

🎨 Introduced a brand-new character portrait illustrated by Ale Tobias

This update is more than a translation — it’s a full narrative and visual adaptation, crafted to retain the game’s tone, symbolism, and emotional impact across languages.

🔮 What's Next?

We're working on visual polish, balance tweaks, and new accessibility options. If you spot any translation issues or have feedback, we’d love to hear from you!