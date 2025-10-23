 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 Counter-Strike 2 Fellowship Marvel Rivals Escape From Duckov
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 October 2025 Build 20519688 Edited 23 October 2025 – 23:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Updated to a new version of Unity to fix a recently discovered vulnerability issue. If you encounter any new issues on this build please let us know at https://discord.gg/MCbpwWdjrU

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2351891
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2351892
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link