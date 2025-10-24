The nightmare begins…
It’s finally here 9 Souls is now available on Steam!
Dive into a dark world filled with mystery, horror, and over 50+ eerie anomalies waiting to be discovered.
👻 Do you have what it takes to survive them all?
💀 Features:
Over 50 unique anomalies, each with its own twisted behavior
A chilling atmosphere that will haunt your every step
Secrets, choices, and consequences that shape your fate
All that horror for just $2.99!
Have fun getting scared and remember: they’re always watching. 👁️