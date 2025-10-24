The nightmare begins…

It’s finally here 9 Souls is now available on Steam!

Dive into a dark world filled with mystery, horror, and over 50+ eerie anomalies waiting to be discovered.

👻 Do you have what it takes to survive them all?

💀 Features:

Over 50 unique anomalies , each with its own twisted behavior

A chilling atmosphere that will haunt your every step

Secrets, choices, and consequences that shape your fate

All that horror for just $2.99!

Have fun getting scared and remember: they’re always watching. 👁️