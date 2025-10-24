 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Football Manager 26 Escape From Duckov Marvel Rivals Fellowship
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 October 2025 Build 20519649 Edited 24 October 2025 – 14:06:43 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The nightmare begins…

It’s finally here 9 Souls is now available on Steam!
Dive into a dark world filled with mystery, horror, and over 50+ eerie anomalies waiting to be discovered.

👻 Do you have what it takes to survive them all?

💀 Features:

  • Over 50 unique anomalies, each with its own twisted behavior

  • A chilling atmosphere that will haunt your every step

  • Secrets, choices, and consequences that shape your fate

  • All that horror for just $2.99!

Have fun getting scared and remember: they’re always watching. 👁️

Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link