Playtest Update Ver. 71:

Feature Additions:

StockBot is added as v1. He's purchasable in the specials section of the build menu.

He can stock shelves from any cargo containers laying around, and either freely stock shelves or stock shelves that already have products.

We'd love to hear your feedback on him!

Bug Fixes:

Vacuum now counts towards trash cleaned up.

Fuel employee now ends his shift even if out of fuel.

Fuel employee doesn't tend to stick around anymore, regardless.

Trash bot & stock bot can now open doors properly.

Checkout bot should no longer freak out and not serve customers properly.

Crops should save and load correctly.

Employees shouldn't randomly skip days when reloading.

Employees on reload will be in their correct spot/state.

Infinite money bug on blackjack is fixed. Same with the casino.

Teleporter employee shouldn't lock up the queue when he is off shift with a full queue.

Trashbot shouldn't get stuck on shelves anymore.

Customers shouldn't walk thru cargo/standard shelves anymore unless there is no alternative path.

Blackjack players shouldn't play forever, nor should they keep hitting until their cards are exceeding the size of the entire deck...

Fueling employees and the like now count towards end goals / milestones.

Quickstock should be better with multiple shelves in play.

Store walls should no longer have the double layer issue.

Cosmic cranberry spawns the appropriate item and not the box version.

Localization is improved on various items / areas. Let us know if you see anything out of whack!

NPC's no longer display a reversed dialogue towards the player.

Tweaks:

The economy has been rebalanced slightly to encourage larger casinos and the like. The pacing of the game is still artificially increased, but the economy / balance should be more in line with more satisfying progression.

Posters now have a holographic/'glitchy' effect

Deep breath

What's next? All aboard on the debug train! Employees and stockbot complete the majority of the base-level 'automation' portion, although we expect stockbot will be improved and changed as we go.

We want to expand streamer commands, work on balance/pacing, and start to integrate the fabricator / larger teleporter room / larger bunk.